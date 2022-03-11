Virginia State football coach Reggie Barlow leaving to coach in the XFL

Reggie Barlow is headed back to pro football, but this time it's with the XFL.

The league, which will resume operations in 2023 after shutting down for the pandemic two years ago, has hired Barlow, the Virginia State football coach, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The move was first reported by CBS 6.

Barlow will be the head coach of the XFL's San Antonio team, according to multiple reports.

During a six-year stint at Virginia State, the Trojans won a CIAA title and were competitive almost every year in the conference, with an overall record of 34-16.

Barlow was formerly a player with the Jacksonville Jaguars and also played for the Raiders and Buccaneers.