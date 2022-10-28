Virginia State men's, women's basketball teams gear up for season

Virginia State's men's basketball program will have high expectations, with a projected second-place division finish in the CIAA, but coach Lonnie Blow Jr. said it'll take an improved defensive performance for the Trojans to reach their potential.

“Our style of play is always going to be organized and fast,” Blow said. “A lot of our guys can score no problem, this year our main goal is defense.”

Last season the Trojans were 10-16 overall and 6-10 in CIAA play last year, Blow's first losing season with the Trojans. In the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament they lost to defending champions Fayetteville State 60-72.

But this season the team starts with three players named preseason All-CIAA— Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Francis “BJ” Fitzgerald and James Love lll.

Hunter-Whitfield, senior, was the CIAA’s ninth best scorer, with 17 points per game, and averaged 7.2 rebounds per game placing him fifth.

He said the conference will pose a tough test night in and night out.

“I don’t look at just one team in this conference," he said. "Every team is a championship team and I’m excited to face off and show them what we got this year.”

Fitzgerald, a graduate student, was the third-best scorer in the CIAA last season, averaging 17 points on 46% shooting.

Love only played 15 games due to injury. He managed to leave his mark, however, shooting 50% from the field with 11 blocks defensively.

Meanwhile on the women's side Virginia State welcomes the sixth head coach in school history, Nadine Domond, along with new assistant coach Kevin Harris.

Prior to her arrival at VSU, Domond played for legendary coach C. Vivian Stringer at the University of Iowa, where she was a second team All-Big Ten honoree. She was selected in the WNBA draft by the New York Liberty, and also played overseas.

“I came here to win championships and make this a national powerhouse for women’s basketball," she said of her new gig.

With “Rebirth” being the motto for this year's team, Domond wants to set a new standard in the program.