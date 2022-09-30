Virginia State pleased with play of Jordan Davis after swapping him into starting quarterback spot

When Virginia State coach Henry Frazier III looks at Jordan Davis, he sees a player with a sort of throwback personality.

“He might be a hippie from the ’60s, man,” Frazier joked. “This might be the happiest kid I’ve ever seen. And he’s out there having fun, man.”

Davis regularly flashes what Frazier described as the biggest smile you’ll see. He’s a joy to watch, Frazier said. And his energy is infectious for the rest of the team.

The junior also happens to be quite the quarterback. And his effectiveness helped him carve his way into the Trojans’ starting lineup.

VSU handed Davis the keys to its offense, designating him the team’s new starter at quarterback last week, replacing Jabari Blake. The Trojans felt Davis’ grasp of the offense was at a higher level.

And Davis ran with the opportunity he was granted, tossing for a career-high 251 yards, and accounting for three total touchdowns, in VSU’s 37-7 win at Livingstone last Saturday.

The Trojans (3-1, 2-0 CIAA) host Shaw (2-2, 2-0) this Saturday at 1 p.m., a game moved up from its original 6 p.m. kickoff time because of the effects of Hurricane Ian.

“I’ve been here for so long … Sometimes you got to just keep going at it, and just fighting for that spot,” Davis said. “And once you get it, it’s a blessing.”

Out of high school, VSU was the only school to extend an offer to Davis to play quarterback. The 5-11, 210 pounder from Woodbridge also played free safety, at C.D. Hylton High. And three schools — UVa-Wise, Alderson Broaddus and Shepherd — offered him spots to play safety.

But Davis felt quarterback was the position that best suited him, so he chose VSU.

After he arrived in 2018, Davis was a reserve behind former all-CIAA performer Cordelral Cook early. But Davis said he learned a lot from the way Cook approached practices and games. Davis would watch not only his own film, but also Cook's, to get better.

Even though he wasn’t starting, Davis played some in 2019 and some last season. But Davis hurt his ACL against Elizabeth City State last October. The nature of the injury left him with a decision: surgery or no surgery. But surgery seemed the safer route.

After rehabbing, Davis was back in four months, cleared in late February and able to participate in spring ball.

Meanwhile, coach Reggie Barlow left VSU to coach in the XFL in March. Frazier was hired in May, and the Trojans also added Blake, as a transfer from Delaware State.

Blake, Davis and Meziah Scott battled for VSU’s starting quarterback job heading into the team’s season opener four weeks ago. Blake beat out Davis, buoyed by his big arm.

But in the Trojans’ Sept. 17 game against Saint Augustine’s, they felt they needed to make a change. Davis came on in the third quarter, and finished the game for Blake.

Frazier said afterward that he felt Davis gave VSU better offensive rhythm — he led the final three touchdown drives of a 42-7 win. Then, after deliberations, the Trojans’ staff notified Davis the Wednesday ahead of the Livingstone game that he would start.

“The bottom line was Jordan’s grasp of the offense, to be able to get himself out of bad plays, make some checks and do things like that,” Frazier said.

Blake — who went 39 of 72 passing for four touchdowns, to three interceptions, in three games — handled the change amicably. The 6-4, 240 pounder from Lynchburg is now serving as Davis’ backup.

Davis said this past Saturday was a blast. It was what he considered his first true start, though he made one spot start in 2019.

The career-high 251 passing yards came on 18 completions (18 of 30). He tossed one touchdown, to one interception. And he also ran for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Frazier was overall pleased with the decision making from Davis, who has also served as the Trojans’ punter.

“We feel like we have an offense that has quite a few weapons,” Frazier said. “And if … the right decisions are made, we can have an explosive offense.”

For Frazier, even after swapping quarterbacks, VSU is right where he would have hoped it to be in his first year at the helm. The Trojans have already matched last year’s win total (3-6).

And now the furthering of that success will hinge in large part on a new starting quarterback. Frazier likes what he’s seen so far.

“As long as [Davis] continues to have the attitude that he has, and execute at the level he’s executing,” Frazier said, “he will continue to be our quarterback.”