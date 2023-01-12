Virginia State prepares to field first CIAA men's lacrosse team

New Virginia State lacrosse coach Shaun Church is traveling up and down the East Coast as he prepares to field the Trojans' first team.

Virginia State will be the first CIAA lacrosse team, and second among Division II HBCU institutions.

“It needs to happen," Church said. "A lot of kids in the minority category are playing, so it needs to happen. I wish this were an opportunity that all HBCUs offered.

"There's not a lot of options for those that want the HBCU experience and (to play lacrosse).”

The Trojans will compete independently in their inaugural year. They plan to scrimmage other teams during the fall of 2023 before launching during the 2024 season.

Jace Wiggins, a high school player in Maryland, has committed to play goalie for the team.

Wiggins was first attracted to lacrosse after a fundraising event he attended with his brother while in fourth grade, because of its resemblance to football. After that, they participated in a clinic at the University of Maryland, and as their performance improved, so did his passion for the game.

“I never thought I would be able to pursue lacrosse at an HBCU," Wiggins said. "Due to the lack of minorities in the sport, playing at an HBCU seemed like an unlikely goal. When I received the opportunity to play at VSU, it was like a dream come true.

"I want to be a part of a new program, and show HBCUs competing on the same level as other schools.”

Church, the coach, arrived after a five-year tenure at Monroe Community College, where he led the school to top-ten NJCAA finishes every year. He also coached the Pittsford youth lacrosse team, Nationals Sweetlax Lacrosse Club and MuDD Academy.

He sees this as more than just a team, though, but a part of Virginia State's mission.

"It’s a deeper story than on the field, I’m telling these kids," Church said. "It’s building a true Trojan army. … People can see what we can do here. The kids can see how they can change Virginia State.”

HBCUs have led the way in providing opportunities for Black students to grow and prosper, both in the classroom and on the field, for more than a century.

In an effort to uphold that tradition, these institutions are now gradually increasing the resources they allocate to their athletic programs.

By adding lacrosse, the school is entering a sport that many do not associate with Black athletes and Black colleges.

Church said by offering the sport, Virginia State eliminates the decision that Black student athletes often have to make between playing their favorite sport at a predominantly white college or attending an HBCU.

There are 10 players on the team currently, with another 10 signed on to join, and Church wants to field a team of 30 by the time the team takes the field in the fall.

The recruiting territory has ranged from New York to Florida as he seeks potential players.