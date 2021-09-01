Virginia State readying for big opener against Lenoir-Rhyne, after COVID-19 hiccup

The player who tested positive has to complete his quarantine period, though. The current CDC recommendation is 10 days. Barlow said he’s doing well.

When VSU kicks off Saturday, it’ll be the first time out for the program in almost two years. The Trojans went 8-2 overall in 2019, and 6-1 in CIAA play. They were picked to finish fourth in the league in this year’s preseason poll.

Their defense ranked fifth in the nation in 2019, limiting opponents to 262.2 yards per game. And they returned much experience on that side of the ball, led by senior defensive lineman Javon Frazier, a preseason all-CIAA selection this year who led VSU with nine sacks in 2019.

On the offensive side, among those back is junior running back Darius Hagans, who had a team-high eight rushing touchdowns in 2019. He ran for 566 yards on 123 carries.

The Trojans haven’t settled on this year’s quarterback yet. But sophomore Jordan Davis, who appeared in eight games in 2019, will play a good bit Saturday, Barlow said.

What Barlow is most looking forward to Saturday, in VSU’s first real action since 2019, is simply to be able to see his players back out on the field, in uniform.