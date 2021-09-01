Virginia State readying for big opener against Lenoir-Rhyne, after COVID-19 hiccup

At Virginia State, football coach Reggie Barlow is excited to get a chance to see his team play a real game again.
It’s been a long wait for the Trojans, and their CIAA peers. The conference did not compete in football in the fall of 2020, or the spring of 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And, even as CIAA teams get ready to return this Saturday, they’re not in the clear yet — COVID-19 cases have been rising again in Virginia and nationally, sparked by the delta variant.
"COVID obviously presents its own challenges,” Barlow said.
He knows that firsthand. One recent positive COVID-19 test within the VSU program led to multiple more players having to quarantine due to contact tracing, taking them out of the beginning of preparations for Saturday's opener against Lenoir-Ryhne at home.
The players affected by contact tracing just returned to practice on Tuesday. And Barlow and Co. will have to hope the time away won’t knock them off track too much.
Lenoir-Rhyne is ranked sixth in the preseason Division II AFCA Coaches poll. Saturday’s game will kick off at 6 p.m. at Rogers Stadium.
"During these times things can be a little frustrating. And I get it,” Barlow said. “And these guys want to play football but, again, my responsibility, the university's responsibility — everybody that's involved with athletics — is to make sure that we're keeping them healthy and safe.”
A little over a week ago, one VSU player tested positive for COVID-19, Barlow said. And because the player had been around teammates, the Trojans had to test and quarantine additional players.
Barlow said he didn’t know the exact total number of players affected through contact tracing.
“But it was a good bunch of guys that had to go in isolation,” Barlow said. “And it was only to protect them and to protect other students, student-athletes."
Barlow, who is entering his fifth season as Virginia State’s coach, said his team typically begins game planning for its first opponent 10 days before the contest, coming out of preseason camp.
The players who were affected by the COVID-19 issue missed about three practices each.
“I think the young men that were being isolated, many of those guys are guys that have played here before, started here before and really understand our expectations,” Barlow said. “So, I mean, they were able to do film study and all that stuff. Through Zoom meetings and that type of deal.”
The original case last week was the only positive test the program encountered, Barlow said.
“It was the right thing to do,” Barlow said. “And now those guys are back and they get a chance to come play and compete."
The player who tested positive has to complete his quarantine period, though. The current CDC recommendation is 10 days. Barlow said he’s doing well.
When VSU kicks off Saturday, it’ll be the first time out for the program in almost two years. The Trojans went 8-2 overall in 2019, and 6-1 in CIAA play. They were picked to finish fourth in the league in this year’s preseason poll.
Their defense ranked fifth in the nation in 2019, limiting opponents to 262.2 yards per game. And they returned much experience on that side of the ball, led by senior defensive lineman Javon Frazier, a preseason all-CIAA selection this year who led VSU with nine sacks in 2019.
On the offensive side, among those back is junior running back Darius Hagans, who had a team-high eight rushing touchdowns in 2019. He ran for 566 yards on 123 carries.
The Trojans haven’t settled on this year’s quarterback yet. But sophomore Jordan Davis, who appeared in eight games in 2019, will play a good bit Saturday, Barlow said.
What Barlow is most looking forward to Saturday, in VSU’s first real action since 2019, is simply to be able to see his players back out on the field, in uniform.
He knows things may not always go smoothly this fall, and it was evidenced by the past week. But perhaps it’ll mean even more, considering what it took to get to this point.
“I had my days of playing ball and enjoying it,” said Barlow, a former Alabama State standout who played eight years in the NFL. “So now I get my enjoyment from seeing our student-athletes go out and compete.”
