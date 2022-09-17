Virginia State, with two quarterbacks, rolls to 42-7 win over Saint Augustine's in CIAA opener

By running back Darius Hagans’ assessment, whoever is in at quarterback for Virginia State is going to make things happen.

Jabari Blake, a Delaware State transfer, has done it. And so has Jordan Davis, a VSU returner who recovered from an ACL injury last fall.

Blake beat out Davis, and Meziah Scott, for the starting quarterback job heading into the Trojans’ Sept. 3 opener at Lenoir-Rhyne. Then Davis took over for Blake when Blake was hurt against Bluefield State last Saturday.

This Saturday, against visiting Saint Augustine’s, Blake was back as VSU’s starter. But, with VSU coaches eyeing better execution, Davis came on late in the third quarter to finish the game.

With Blake the Trojans established a lead, and with Davis they pulled away, for a 42-7 win at Rogers Stadium in what was their CIAA opener.

Now the quarterbacks’ performances will leave the Trojans’ staff with a decision to make about who will be the starter from here.

“We’re going to always do what we think is best to win ballgames. Regardless of the position,” VSU coach Henry Frazier III said. “I know quarterback is a little sensitive, and I get it because I was a quarterback in college [at Bowie State]. So I understand that.

“But I’m going to always do what I think is best to win ballgames.”

Blake and Davis led VSU (2-1) on three touchdown drives apiece Saturday.

Blake, a 6-4, 240 pounder from Lynchburg, was 15 of 26 for 157 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a score. Davis, a 5-11, 210 pounder from Woodbridge, was 3 of 4 for 87 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 23 yards. Davis entered for good with 2:39 to play in the third quarter.

What sparked the change, Frazier said, was a feeling that the Trojans weren’t making the reads and, subsequently, the plays they needed to make with Blake at the helm.

“We went with JD, and it was more of a rhythm for us from an offensive standpoint,” Frazier said.

The offense did seem to move with more pace with Davis in. Earlier, Blake recovered from a bit of a shaky start — he was picked off by SAU (0-3) linebacker Lee Sales on VSU’s first offensive play of the game — to settle into a groove.

He found receiver Justin Oden for a 31-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 at the 6:03 mark of the first quarter, and connected with running back Kimo Clarke on a pitch and catch that resulted in a 12-yard touchdown and a 14-7 VSU lead with 9:29 to play before the half.

Blake then toted it in himself for a 5-yard score early in the third quarter.

But the Trojans stalled out on their next drive, punting for a second time in the evening. Then Davis was tabbed for the rest of the game.

“Jordan, he sparked us last week,” Frazier said. “And he sparked us again this week.”

Each of the three drives Davis commanded ended in a touchdown — first a 7-yard Clarke run, then a pass to Tylique Ray that Ray extended for a 75-yard score and, finally, a 28-yard touchdown run by running back Upton Bailey.

In the decision at quarterback that VSU has ahead, Frazier said that while he has final say, it’ll be an evaluation managed by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Lamar Manigo.

Elsewhere on offense for the Trojans Saturday, Hagans followed up his 261 rushing yards against Bluefield State a week ago with a game-high 108 against SAU. Bailey finished with 56 yards rushing on the ground, and his touchdown. Clarke had 27 yards rushing and another 28 yards receiving, with one score on the ground and another through the air.

“I think we got one of the best running back corps in the conference,” Hagans said.

On defense, VSU held an opponent to a single touchdown for a consecutive week, after a 28-7 result against Bluefield State. The unit recovered three fumbles Saturday, and nabbed an interception — now up to six fumble recoveries and six picks total this season.

“Creating turnovers really just sets the mood for what type of defense we want to be, and what type of defense we’re going to be,” said linebacker Tyrone Fisher, who had a team-high nine tackles Saturday.

For the Trojans, each week under first-year coach Frazier’s leadership has yielded a better result than the previous one, since their season-opening loss at Lenoir-Rhyne.

That’s a trajectory they’ll try to continue at Livingstone College next Saturday — whether it’s Blake or Davis at quarterback.

“We’re putting this thing together,” Frazier said. “It’s taking a little time, but we’re putting it together.”