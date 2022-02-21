Robert Osborne, No. 2 seed VUU enter CIAA tournament with strong sense of self-awareness

Robert Osborne knows his strength.

Osborne, Virginia Union’s 6-foot-5 230-pound junior from Hermitage High, predominantly works with a power game that leads the Panthers in scoring (12.5 ppg). Osborne skips the 3-pointers, leaving those to other VUU players. He has taken only two 3-point attempts this season, without a make.

Osborne’s self-awareness reflects that of VUU (21-6, 13-3 CIAA), which heads into this week’s CIAA tournament competition in Baltimore with a strong sense of what it is and is not. The Panthers passionately defended and shared the ball on the way to the No. 2 seed in their league tournament, which is being held Tuesday through Saturday at Royal Farms Arena.

“We’ve got six or seven guys who have probably led us in scoring at some point in time this year,” said coach Jay Butler, a former VUU guard. “It’s definitely a balanced team and I think it’s good for postseason basketball, the CIAA tournament and (potentially) the NCAA, just because we’ve got so many kids who are capable of stepping up and making plays.

“(Osborne) has probably been our most consistent guy this year. But you’ve got (6-6 graduate) Jordan Peebles, who’s been the heart and soul of our team for the last couple of years … There’s been a total team effort. Our motto has been ‘Next man up,’ and it’s been that way all year.”

Virginia Union, which earned a first-round bye, opens tournament play in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. against the winner of No. 7 Elizabeth City State (14-12, 7-9) and No. 10 Bowie State (7-20, 5-11).

Butler acknowledged that during preseason he was uncertain about what the Panthers might achieve. Along with other CIAA teams, they did not play last season because of the pandemic, increasing the mystery of what VUU would be.

“I definitely think this year was a bit of a surprise because we had so many kids that had been out of basketball for (so long),” said Butler. “So I commend the guys for locking in and staying together as a team throughout the pandemic, and they were able to put together an exciting season.”

Virginia State (8-15, 5-10), seeded No. 8, starts tournament competition Tuesday against No. 9 Claflin (7-19, 6-10) at 6:40 p.m.

Virginia Union held regular-season opponents to 63.2 points per game and 39.3% shooting, which ranks among the top 10 among all Division II teams.

“The guys know that we can score the ball, but defense has gotten us these (21) wins and defense is ultimately going to help us (compete for) a championship,” said Butler. “They know we’re going to have to have a great defensive performance in Baltimore to win it.”

In the CIAA women’s tournament, which also is played at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, No. 7 VUU (10-13, 7-9) faces No. 10 Claflin (7-18, 6-10) Tuesday at 12:10 p.m., while No. 11 VSU (11-16, 5-11) meets No. 6 Shaw (11-14, 8-8) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All 22 CIAA tournament men’s and women’s games will be available on ESPN+, with Saturday’s championship games also televised by ESPNU.