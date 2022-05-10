VSU expected to name Dr. Henry Frazier new football coach

Virginia State University has apparently determined that an experienced candidate is the best candidate for the school’s football leadership position.

VSU is expected to announce Tuesday afternoon that Dr. Henry Frazier will succeed Reggie Barlow, who left the Trojans on March 10 after six seasons (34-16), bound for the XFL and a head-coaching job of an undetermined franchise in the league that's projected to launch in February of 2023.

Frazier, 54, comes to the Division II CIAA school in Ettrick from the University of Maryland’s football staff, where he worked as the director of leadership and character development. Before that, Frazier had a long career as a head coach.

The former Bowie State quarterback, from Capitol Heights, Md., was named BSU coach in 1999 and stayed in that position until 2003, when he shifted to Prairie View A&M and shaped the Panthers into a quality FCS program until 2010.

In 2004, Frazier took over a Prairie View program that was among the worst in FCS, and led the Panthers to a winning season in 2007, and a Southwestern Athletic Conference title in 2009, when he was named national FCS coach of the year.

Frazier took over at North Carolina Central 2011-2013. He returned to Bowie State as an assistant in 2017, before joining the Maryland staff in 2021. He also worked as athletic director in the District of Columbia Public School system (2016-21, Dunbar High School) and Prince George’s County Public School system (2014-16, Bladensburg High School).

Frazier completed his doctoral studies in Educational Leadership at Prairie View A&M University.

When Barlow left, VSU promoted offensive coordinator/QB coach Shannon Harris to interim head coach, and he led the Trojans through their spring game on April 9.