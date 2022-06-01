VSU introduces Rutgers aide Nadine Domond as women's basketball coach

After six years as a Rutgers basketball assistant, Nadine Domond is taking another shot as a head coach.

Division II Virginia State on Wednesday introduced Domond as its new coach, and she comes with successful experience leading a Division I program.

Domond directed Grambling 2014-16, and was named the 2016 Southwestern Athletic Conference coach of the year before moving to the Rutgers staff.

Domond succeeds James Hill, dismissed on March 7 after 16 years and a 246-184 record. VSU went 13-17 last season (5-12 CIAA), its third consecutive losing year.

"I think the previous staff did a great job, but I think it's just time for us to go to the next level," Domond said.

Domond, 46, has experience in Virginia, as a Hampton University assistant 2003-05, and as the associate head coach at The Apprentice School in Newport News 2005-07.

"I came here to win a championship. I want to make this a national powerhouse," Domond said.

At Rutgers, Domond worked for legendary coach C. Vivian Stringer, who was inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. Stringer, who announced her retirement on April 30, was the first coach in men’s or NCAA women’s basketball to lead three different schools to the Final Four (Cheyney in 1982, Iowa in 1993 and Rutgers, in 2000 and again in 2007).

Domond, originally from Bridgeport, Conn., was a star player at Iowa under Stringer, and went on to play in the WNBA and internationally.

"When you see me, you see C. Vivian Stringer, an extension of her," said Domond.

On May 10, VSU named Henry Frazier its football coach, and Frazier also had a successful run in the SWAC. He guided Prairie View A&M from the depths of the FCS to the conference title in 2009, when he was named national FCS coach of the year.