VSU names Henry Frazier football coach, previously led Bowie State, Prairie View, N.C. Central

Virginia State University determined that an experienced candidate was the best candidate for the school’s football leadership position.

VSU announced Tuesday afternoon that Henry Frazier will succeed Reggie Barlow, who left the Trojans on March 10 after six seasons (34-16), bound for the XFL and a head-coaching job of an undetermined franchise in the league that's projected to launch in February of 2023.

Frazier, 54, comes to the Division II CIAA school in Ettrick from the football staff at the University of Maryland, where he worked as the director of leadership and character development. Before that, Frazier had a 14-year career as a head coach.

"I just want to make sure that it's clear about the vision of me coming down here to win championships," said Frazier at his introductory press conference.

The former Bowie State quarterback, from Capitol Heights, Md., was named BSU coach in 1999 and stayed in that position until 2003, when he shifted to Prairie View A&M. Frazier took over a program that was among the worst in FCS, and led the Panthers to a winning season in 2007, and a Southwestern Athletic Conference title in 2009, when he was named national FCS coach of the year.

Frazier moved to North Carolina Central 2011-2013. He returned to Bowie State as an assistant in 2017, before joining the Maryland staff in 2021. He also worked as athletic director in the District of Columbia Public School system (2016-21, Dunbar High School) and Prince George’s County Public School system (2014-16, Bladensburg High School).

Frazier completed his doctoral studies in Educational Leadership at Prairie View A&M.

He hasn't been a head coach in nearly a decade, and said he wanted to return only to a situation where he could preside over a successful operation. Frazier said he examined VSU's makeup, from the president's office, to the leadership of the athletic department, to the athletic trainer, and reached the conclusion that "this place was built for success, and I'm excited to be apart of it."

He appreciates the Trojans fan base, Frazier said, from his time competing against VSU as a Bowie State player and coach. Though Frazier worked full-time outside of college football from August of 2013 until March of 2021, he said he always knew he'd return to the sport.

"A lot of times in life, you don't know exactly what God put in you to do," said Frazier. "I'm fortunate. I'm fortunate to know. I was born to be a football coach. I love being a football coach. I love leading young men."

According to the Durham Herald-Sun and other news sources, Frazier was fired by North Carolina Central in August of 2013 because of issues with his ex-wife. In 2012, Frazier was suspended with pay after being arrested for allegedly assaulting Lanier Turner-Frazier, his wife at the time. The two have since divorced.

After settlement of that case, Frazier was reinstated as coach. On Aug. 19, 2013, Frazier was arrested for allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order when he communicated with Turner-Frazier, prompting the firing, though Frazier was ultimately found not guilty.

When Barlow left VSU, the school promoted offensive coordinator/QB coach Shannon Harris to interim head coach, and he led the Trojans through their spring game on April 9.

Frazier stressed developing young men, making sure they graduate, and winning championships. He said his goal is to affect players "from a physical, mental, social, emotional and spiritual (standpoint), because those are the five components that make you a healthy person."