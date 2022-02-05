VUU extends defensive dominance, this time over VSU, for 21st straight home win

Evidently, Virginia Union’s attention-grabbing defensive effort Wednesday night was no fluke.
The Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 85-28, with VUU allowing its fewest points in a game since Feb. 8, 1946, when Virginia Union defeated West Virginia College (now West Virginia State) 55-27.
Saturday at Barco-Steven Hall, Virginia State met a similar fate. Virginia Union won 81-57, holding the Trojans to one field goal through the opening 15 minutes.
By that stage, the Panthers led 33-11 and VUU coach Jay Butler had begun liberally using his reserves on the way to season sweep of the Trojans. Virginia Union won 88-70 when these teams met in Ettrick on Jan. 15, with no fans present due to VSU’s COVID policy.
Barco-Stevens Hall, home of VUU basketball since 1947, was nearly at its capacity of 2,000 for Saturday’s Trojans’ visit. Virginia Union (16-6, 9-3 CIAA) won its 21st consecutive home game.
The Panthers apply trapping full-court pressure and then fall back into a matchup zone that Butler, a former Panthers star guard, learned from his VUU coach, the legendary Dave Robbins. If opponents crack the press and try to score in transition, waiting is 6-foot-7, 225-pound Panthers junior Raemaad Wright, an imposing defensive deterrent and shot-blocker.
VUU began weekend activity ranked sixth nationally among Division II teams in field-goal-percentage defense (39.2%).
“Keep playing that tight D Union!” a fan yelled during the second half.
Butler has made it clear that is a non-negotiable requirement for Panthers who hope to join his rotation.
In the first half, VSU (7-12, 4-8 CIAA) went 4 of 27 from the field (14.8%), with two of those hits 3-pointers, and committed 11 turnovers.
