VUU extends defensive dominance, this time over VSU, for 21st straight home win

Evidently, Virginia Union’s attention-grabbing defensive effort Wednesday night was no fluke.

The Panthers defeated Johnson C. Smith 85-28, with VUU allowing its fewest points in a game since Feb. 8, 1946, when Virginia Union defeated West Virginia College (now West Virginia State) 55-27.

Saturday at Barco-Steven Hall, Virginia State met a similar fate. Virginia Union won 81-57, holding the Trojans to one field goal through the opening 15 minutes.

By that stage, the Panthers led 33-11 and VUU coach Jay Butler had begun liberally using his reserves on the way to season sweep of the Trojans. Virginia Union won 88-70 when these teams met in Ettrick on Jan. 15, with no fans present due to VSU’s COVID policy.

Barco-Stevens Hall, home of VUU basketball since 1947, was nearly at its capacity of 2,000 for Saturday’s Trojans’ visit. Virginia Union (16-6, 9-3 CIAA) won its 21st consecutive home game.