VUU held last opponent to 28 points in 20th straight home win. Panthers seem set for VSU visit.

Holding a college basketball opponent to 28 points while extending a home winning streak to 20 games seems a forceful way to enter a meeting against your visiting rival.
That’s what Virginia Union has going for it in preparation for Saturday’s 4 p.m. encounter with Virginia State at Barco-Stevens Hall. The Panthers (15-6, 8-3 CIAA) beat Johnson C. Smith 85-28 Wednesday night, allowing the fewest points to a VUU opponent since 1946.
The Panthers led 30-7 after 10 minutes.
“Starters came out with a mindset that they were going to lock in defensively. It started with the starters and it went all the way down to the third team,” said Panthers coach Jay Butler. “It was still looking defensively like the starters.”
Johnson C. Smith shot 19.6% (9-46) and missed 14 of 15 3-point attempts.
“It was just a total, total, total team effort on both ends,” said Butler.
Part of the inspiration for such a dominating effort was provided the VUU student section, according to Butler. The school on Jan. 3 enacted a no-spectators rule due to COVID reasons. Wednesday was the first game that students were allowed back in Barco-Stevens Hall for a men’s game.
“We went through the month of January and it was rough. It was no fans pretty much at our home court and a lot of the gyms we went to,” said Butler, whose team played nine games in January. “(The VUU players) were happy to see the students, and I think they fed off the students’ energy also.”
When VSU (7-11, 4-6 CIAA) comes to Barco-Stevens Hall Saturday, the game will be open to all fans who are masked and can show proof of vaccination.
“Our loyal fans out in the community, this will be their first game back on campus, so I think it’s going to be a packed house,” said Butler. “Any time you’ve got Virginia State and Virginia Union, it’s always going to be a good game. We were blessed to get them the first time.”
When the teams met Jan. 15 in Ettrick, VUU won 88-70, with no fans in the stands. The Panthers were led by 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior guard Keleaf Tate, a transfer from Niagara who hit six 3s and scored 24.
“Guys understand we’ve still got a chance at the (NCAA Division II tournament), but we’ve got to run off some wins,” said Butler. “Our goal is to try to get to 20 wins, and try to win the (CIAA Northern Division), so everything is within reach.”
