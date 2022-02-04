VUU held last opponent to 28 points in 20th straight home win. Panthers seem set for VSU visit.

Holding a college basketball opponent to 28 points while extending a home winning streak to 20 games seems a forceful way to enter a meeting against your visiting rival.

That’s what Virginia Union has going for it in preparation for Saturday’s 4 p.m. encounter with Virginia State at Barco-Stevens Hall. The Panthers (15-6, 8-3 CIAA) beat Johnson C. Smith 85-28 Wednesday night, allowing the fewest points to a VUU opponent since 1946.

The Panthers led 30-7 after 10 minutes.

“Starters came out with a mindset that they were going to lock in defensively. It started with the starters and it went all the way down to the third team,” said Panthers coach Jay Butler. “It was still looking defensively like the starters.”

Johnson C. Smith shot 19.6% (9-46) and missed 14 of 15 3-point attempts.

“It was just a total, total, total team effort on both ends,” said Butler.

Part of the inspiration for such a dominating effort was provided the VUU student section, according to Butler. The school on Jan. 3 enacted a no-spectators rule due to COVID reasons. Wednesday was the first game that students were allowed back in Barco-Stevens Hall for a men’s game.