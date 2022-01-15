VUU sharpens defensive edge on the way to an 88-70 road rattling of VSU

It starts with trapping pressure just before midcourt, and then morphs into a matchup zone. Virginia Union’s defense is unusual, effective, and often a catalyst for transition offense.

The visiting Panthers wore down Virginia State Saturday with that approach, running away to an 88-70 win at VSU’s Multipurpose Center in a CIAA rivalry game without fans due to the pandemic.

VUU (11-3, 4-0 CIAA), which has beaten VSU in four consecutive games, was repeatedly stabbed by 3-pointers from the Trojans (5-8, 2-4 CIAA) during the first portion of the second half. Union’s lead, which was 40-31 at halftime, slipped to 52-49 with 13 minutes left.

“We knew coming out of the locker room that [VSU coach] Lonnie Blow and his team, they’re mentally tough and we knew they were going to make a run back at us,” said Union coach Jay Butler. “I thought we were just a step slow defensively. I thought we were pretty good, but early on in the season we’ve been really good defensively. They hit a few 3s, and we got kind of complacent.”

The Panthers came into Saturday's game ranked fifth in the nation among Division II teams in field-goal-percentage defense (38.2). VSU shot 37.5%.