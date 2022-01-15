VUU sharpens defensive edge on the way to an 88-70 road rattling of VSU

It starts with trapping pressure just before midcourt, and then morphs into a matchup zone. Virginia Union’s defense is unusual, effective, and often a catalyst for transition offense.
The visiting Panthers wore down Virginia State Saturday with that approach, running away to an 88-70 win at VSU’s Multipurpose Center in a CIAA rivalry game without fans due to the pandemic.
VUU (11-3, 4-0 CIAA), which has beaten VSU in four consecutive games, was repeatedly stabbed by 3-pointers from the Trojans (5-8, 2-4 CIAA) during the first portion of the second half. Union’s lead, which was 40-31 at halftime, slipped to 52-49 with 13 minutes left.
“We knew coming out of the locker room that [VSU coach] Lonnie Blow and his team, they’re mentally tough and we knew they were going to make a run back at us,” said Union coach Jay Butler. “I thought we were just a step slow defensively. I thought we were pretty good, but early on in the season we’ve been really good defensively. They hit a few 3s, and we got kind of complacent.”
The Panthers came into Saturday's game ranked fifth in the nation among Division II teams in field-goal-percentage defense (38.2). VSU shot 37.5%.
Butler called timeout to break VSU’s momentum and said during that break he challenged his players to start guarding as a top-five defense should. Then, VUU’s defense began to take its toll. VSU committed seven turnovers in the subsequent five minutes as the Panthers went on a 26-9 run to gain a 78-58 advantage with four minutes remaining.
“We put a group out there and they turned it up defensively, and that was the difference,” said Butler.
Virginia State also played a zone, leaving long-range openings for 6-foot-3 Panther Keleaf Tate (24 points), a Niagara transfer from Washington who hit six 3-pointers.
“Lonnie normally is a man-to-man guy, but I know he was down a couple of players and I figured he was going to play a lot of zone just to slow us down,” Butler said of VSU’s coach. “Keleaf, he’s a big-shot type of kid. He lives for the moment to knock down big shots.”
VUU’s Jordan Peebles, a 6-7 graduate student, scored 18 with 7 rebounds, and 6-5 junior Robert Osborne (Hermitage High) scored 18 with 8 rebounds.
“They gave us spark in the second half defensively,” said Butler.
Inside, 6-7 Panthers junior Raemaad Wright scored 13 with 10 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals. Butler said he has asked Wright to get into the 15- or 16-rebound range on a regular basis. He’s averaging about 10.
“He pretty much controlled the middle,” Butler said of Wright. “But it was a total team effort. That’s pretty much how we’ve been getting it done all year. If you’ve got one down, or someone’s in foul trouble, the next man has to step up and go in and make some plays.”
Virginia State was led by 6-6 junior Francis Fitzgerald, who scored 23 and made five 3s. Of the Trojans’ 27 field goals, 12 were 3s against the VUU matchup zone.
