VUU, which hosts VSU Saturday, generated momentum after challenging start to season

Parker will continue to schedule aggressively in the nonconference segment, he said. This year was particularly challenging early, he noted, because the Panthers did not play in any part of 2020 as a result of the global health crisis.

The Panthers’ primary concern Saturday will be detaining the VSU pass-rushing duo of Javon Frazier and Adonte Braxton, who each have eight-and-a-half sacks. The Trojans rank third nationally with 4.1 sacks per game.

“Coach [Reggie] Barlow has always had a pretty tough defense, so I don’t see anything different this year,” said Parker. “You look at the numbers that some of those guys have. Those guys pose a definite challenge from the pass-rush standpoint.”

Saturday’s game will close the first season of competition at Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium, the renovated home of the Panthers that includes an artificial surface that replaced grass.

“It helps to look around and see all of the nice, new stuff,” said Parker. “The players love it. Recruits love it. Sometimes I get caught up just looking between the lines, but it’s great. It puts up there with some of the competition.

"Recruits kind of look at the bells and whistles and all of that. You want to keep your name in the conversation. You don’t want to lose them at that point. I think we have one of the best facilities in the conference now. I'm proud to say that, and I can stick my chest out about it now.”