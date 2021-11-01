VUU, which hosts VSU Saturday, generated momentum after challenging start to season

Before Virginia Union played a football game this season, there was the risk-reward game played by fourth-year Panthers coach Alvin Parker.
As usual, he determined that a highly challenging pair of nonconference dates, rather than contests against lesser competition, would give VUU a chance to establish itself nationally in Division II and prepare the Panthers well for their CIAA season.
VUU didn’t get its foot in the national door, as Parker hoped, but the Panthers (5-4) have gone 4-2 in the CIAA heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. season-finale against Virginia State (3-5, 3-3 CIAA) at Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium.
VUU opened the season at FCS member Hampton and lost 42-28. The Panthers then hosted Valdosta State (8-0), falling 51-7 to the team that currently ranks No. 2 in Division II.
“We’ve played one of the toughest schedules in Division II,” said Parker. “Right now, if you look at the regional standings, we’re the only team that’s played the one and the two.”
Valdosta is No. 1 in the region, followed by CIAA member Bowie State (8-1), which defeated VUU 27-7.
“Sometimes you can look at it from a win-and-loss perspective, and you feel like you didn’t necessarily achieve some goals, but then you look at it and you see how young your team is,” said Parker. “I feel good about what the guys have done thus far.”
Parker will continue to schedule aggressively in the nonconference segment, he said. This year was particularly challenging early, he noted, because the Panthers did not play in any part of 2020 as a result of the global health crisis.
The Panthers’ primary concern Saturday will be detaining the VSU pass-rushing duo of Javon Frazier and Adonte Braxton, who each have eight-and-a-half sacks. The Trojans rank third nationally with 4.1 sacks per game.
“Coach [Reggie] Barlow has always had a pretty tough defense, so I don’t see anything different this year,” said Parker. “You look at the numbers that some of those guys have. Those guys pose a definite challenge from the pass-rush standpoint.”
Saturday’s game will close the first season of competition at Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium, the renovated home of the Panthers that includes an artificial surface that replaced grass.
“It helps to look around and see all of the nice, new stuff,” said Parker. “The players love it. Recruits love it. Sometimes I get caught up just looking between the lines, but it’s great. It puts up there with some of the competition.
"Recruits kind of look at the bells and whistles and all of that. You want to keep your name in the conversation. You don’t want to lose them at that point. I think we have one of the best facilities in the conference now. I'm proud to say that, and I can stick my chest out about it now.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor