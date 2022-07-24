VUU's 5-7 Jada Byers returns for heightened encore: 'My motto is heart over height'

Jada Byers’ Twitter feed leads with this: “My motto is heart over height.”

Virginia Union University football opponents didn’t require social media to get the message last season, after which the CIAA named the 5-foot-7 Byers offensive rookie of the year. He gained 910 rushing yards (5.4 yards per carry) and scored a league-leading 12 touchdowns.

Byers, from Hammonton, N.J., this year will run behind a VUU offensive line that returns four players with starting experience, a situation that suggests enhanced production from Byers and the Panthers.

During his high-school career at St. Joseph’s in South New Jersey, Byers scored 102 touchdowns and ran for 4,950 yards, with 1,295 receiving yards. Despite those remarkable statistics, very few football scholarships were offered to 170-pound Byers because of his size.

During the CIAA’s recent preseason media gathering, Byers said he sees himself as “Somebody that’s just trying to make something happen that has a chip on their shoulder.”

In each of two games last season, Byers gained more than 200 yards (vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg and Chowan). He closed the year with a 112-yard, two-TD game against visiting Virginia State, which the Panthers defeated 20-13.

“I felt as though I progressed a lot. Every game, I took something more and more and got better at it in every game I played,” Byers said.

The Panthers, who finished last season 6-4 (5-2 CIAA) are picked to finish third in the league behind Bowie State and Fayetteville State. Bowie State, an annual CIAA powerhouse, is projected as the first-place finisher in the CIAA North Division, with VUU chosen second in voting among coaches.

“The CIAA is a line-of-scrimmage league. We know that. We want to be good on both sides up front,” said Alvin Parker, VUU’s fifth-year coach. “We’ve developed a certain type of mindset on both sides, and we’re good up front.”

In addition to four offensive linemen with starting experience, the Panthers bring back three defensive linemen with starting experience.

“The teams that win the line of scrimmage in this league usually play in (the championship game),” said Parker. “I think all the coaches can attest to that. You’re not going to win this thing on the flanks. You’re going to win this thing in the middle.”

Virginia Union begins its season at home on Thursday, Sept. 1, against Virginia University of Lynchburg, with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium.

Virginia State, picked to finish sixth in the 12-team CIAA and fourth in the Northern Division, this season will play under first-year coach Henry Frazier. He succeeds Reggie Barlow, who accepted a coaching position in the XFL. Frazier comes to Ettrick from the football staff at the University of Maryland, where he worked as the director of leadership and character development. Before that, Frazier had a 14-year career as head coach at Bowie State, Prairie View A&M, and North Carolina Central.

Frazier said he examined VSU's makeup, from the president's office, to the leadership of the athletic department, to the athletic trainer, and reached the conclusion that "this place was built for success, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

At the Trojans’ facility, Rogers Stadium, artificial surface is replacing natural grass. Virginia State, which went 3-6 (3-4 CIAA) last year, opens at Lenoir-Rhyne (Hickory, N.C.) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.