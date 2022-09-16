Virginia State's Darius Hagans flashing the type of talent that could yield future NFL opportunity

When Darius Hagans was a prep standout at Grassfield High in Chesapeake, Dwone Sanders — then the defensive coordinator at Virginia State — stopped by to speak with his team.

Sanders told Hagans then that he had watched him, and that he thought the Grizzlies running back was special. There would be the opportunity for a scholarship at VSU for Hagans, Sanders said.

But, at the time, Hagans wasn’t sure if he wanted to go to school so relatively close to home. He chose another Division II program, Alderson Broaddus in Philippi, W.V., instead.

Yet Sanders’ words hung in Hagans’ head. And when his situation at Alderson Broaddus didn't work out, he looked right toward the Trojans.

VSU welcomed him on board. And, now a graduate student — and the Trojans’ featured back — Hagans is garnering NFL interest with the type of talent that yielded a historic performance last Saturday.

Against Bluefield State, Hagans rushed for 261 yards and a touchdown in a 28-7 VSU win. It was what the program has classified as the most prolific single-game rushing performance by a Trojans player in recent history, besting the 253 yards current Tennessee Titan Trenton Cannon ran for in 2017.

The win, aided by Hagans' big day, was a first at the helm for new VSU coach Henry Frazier III. VSU (1-1) remains home Saturday to host Saint Augustine’s (0-2) in the schools’ CIAA opener, at 6 p.m. at Rogers Stadium.

“I was just trying to win a game,” Hagans said Friday, of his performance last week. “I was just trying to show out and perform. And that was my main focus.”

Hagans, at Grassfield, waited his turn behind a pair of older backs in Isaiah Harper and Vincent Lowe before he earned a promotion to the varsity squad as a sophomore. Harper went on to play at ODU, and Lowe played at ODU then East Tennessee State.

After the bump up, Hagans credited Harper’s brother, Leroy — who was his running backs coach — for his improvement. Hagans ran for 141 yards as a sophomore, 444 as a junior, then 1,445 as a senior.

But, in the recruiting process, Hagans didn’t participate in many camps and felt he didn't get as much exposure as he could have. He had preferred walk-on opportunities at Virginia Tech and VMI.

Alderson Broaddus, though, was the best option financially initially — and not as close to home — so that became the program Hagans chose.

As a freshman in Philippi in 2017, Hagans ran for 376 yards and four touchdowns. But, after moving away, Hagans had a desire to return back closer to Chesapeake.

VSU gave him that opportunity. He redshirted in 2018, following the transfer, before becoming a prominent part of the Trojans’ backfield rotation in 2019.

Hagans had a team-high eight touchdowns on the ground in 2019, and a team-high 491 yards rushing last year.

He knew after last season that he had the potential to take even more of a leading role this year. Even after the spring coaching change, when Frazier replaced Reggie Barlow, who was hired to coach in the XFL.

“I know he graduated, and he had chances to go other places,” said Frazier, who was hired in May. “And I was like, ‘Man, just stay your last year here. I would love to be your coach.’ I’m glad he chose to do that.”

Hagans said he hit it off with Frazier. And his running backs coach, Carlton Harris stayed on through the transition.

In VSU’s 38-19 season-opening loss to Lenoir-Rhyne on Sept. 3, Hagans ran for a score but was limited to 10 yards total.

This past Saturday, though, VSU gripped solid control at the line of scrimmage, paving the way for what was 401 total rushing yards, paced by Hagans’ 261.

Hagans’ production came on 21 carries. Neither he nor Frazier realized quite how prolific his day had become until after the game, though it included an 86-yard scamper for a score in the third quarter.

He said he had three 200-yard rushing games as a senior at Grassfield.

“So it wasn’t super different for me as far as showing my talent,” Hagans said. “Like I know that I’m capable of doing things like that.”

That talent, though — characterized by both standout speed and power — could push Hagans to an NFL opportunity. Frazier said Hagans runs a 4.3 40-yard dash and that NFL scouts have been showing up to VSU practices to see the 6-foot, 210 pounder.

“They all think he definitely has what it takes to play at the next level,” Frazier said.”

Frazier said Hagans has a draft projection right now as a possible sixth- or seventh-round selection.

But how he continues to perform this fall can continue to shape what his future will look like. And Saturday could serve as a notable launching pad.

“It’s a blessing to have people even interested in what I’m doing,” Hagans said. “So I just think that, moving forward, I’m going to just keep just playing my game. Just playing my game and focusing on what I’m doing in game and in season.”