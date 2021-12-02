Virginia still finding its rotation heading into ACC opener against Pittsburgh

“We’re still trying to find our rotation and what guys can play when you need to buckle down and get a stop and what guys can think the game when it’s important. And we’ll keep going,” said Bennett. “The guys that didn’t play in the second half, I said, ‘Get your mind right, practice hard, and fight for opportunities.’ But we have to go with guys that are ready and we’ll keep finding the right guys and working.”

While Caffaro and Stattmann had been steady prior to the Iowa game, it’s been young players who have shown the most upside from the Cavaliers’ bench.

Monday against Iowa, it was Taine Murray, a wing from New Zealand who went into the game having scored all of four points in the first seven contests. He played a career-high 20 minutes against Iowa, scoring 14 points and going 4 for 6 from 3-point range.

“That’s the kind of players we have,” said Clark. “You have to wait your turn and he was ready when his number was called.”

In the team’s 68-52 win over Coppin State on Nov. 19, it was another international freshman – Croatian guard Igor Milicic Jr. – who sparked UVA off the bench. He scored 11 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers in his most productive outing to date as a collegian.