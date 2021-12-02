Virginia still finding its rotation heading into ACC opener against Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia basketball goes into its ACC opener on Friday night against Pittsburgh having played the same starting lineup in each of its eight games this season.
The rotation after that? That’s still being hashed out.
“I’ve given different guys different chances and guys will get opportunities,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “… You have to show up ready.”
Virginia (5-3) has started senior Kihei Clark, junior Armaan Franklin and sophomore Reece Beekman at the guard spots in each of its games this year, and senior Jayden Gardner and sophomore Kadin Shedrick at the forward positions.
Either junior center Francisco Caffaro or senior guard Kody Stattmann have been the first Cavaliers’ bench players into the game in seven of the team’s first eight games. Stattmann had played double-digit minutes in each of the team’s first seven contests, and Caffaro had reached that total in six of seven, getting in foul trouble and only playing nine minutes against Coppin State.
But in Monday’s loss to Iowa, neither player saw the floor in the second half. It’s not Bennett’s style to rip his players in his post-game press conferences, but there was no missing the highly-palpable frustration in his remarks after his team fell behind by 21 points in the first half, then lost 75-74 to the Hawkeyes.
“We’re still trying to find our rotation and what guys can play when you need to buckle down and get a stop and what guys can think the game when it’s important. And we’ll keep going,” said Bennett. “The guys that didn’t play in the second half, I said, ‘Get your mind right, practice hard, and fight for opportunities.’ But we have to go with guys that are ready and we’ll keep finding the right guys and working.”
While Caffaro and Stattmann had been steady prior to the Iowa game, it’s been young players who have shown the most upside from the Cavaliers’ bench.
Monday against Iowa, it was Taine Murray, a wing from New Zealand who went into the game having scored all of four points in the first seven contests. He played a career-high 20 minutes against Iowa, scoring 14 points and going 4 for 6 from 3-point range.
“That’s the kind of players we have,” said Clark. “You have to wait your turn and he was ready when his number was called.”
In the team’s 68-52 win over Coppin State on Nov. 19, it was another international freshman – Croatian guard Igor Milicic Jr. – who sparked UVA off the bench. He scored 11 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers in his most productive outing to date as a collegian.
Add in sophomore guard Carson McCorkle’s 17-minute, 5-point outing against Radford, and it’s clear Bennett is giving the team’s younger players a chance to show they can contribute.
Of course, conference play can sometimes lead to a tighter bench. A year ago, 17 different players saw minutes for the Cavaliers, with eight averaging over 10 minutes per game.
But when UVA opened ACC play with a 66-57 road win at Notre Dame, Bennett only went four deep into his bench.
Friday, Virginia faces a Panthers team that lost three straight and is the only ACC squad with a losing record entering Thursday’s games.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber