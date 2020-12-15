Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock explains his decision to keep football coach Justin Fuente

Babcock declined to answer if there would be any changes to Fuente’s staff, preferring to let the coach address that when he speaks to the media on Wednesday, the start of the NCAA’s early signing period for recruits. But Babcock indicated that both coordinators, Brad Cornelsen on offense and Justin Hamilton on defense, would be back.

Among the factors Babcock cited for retaining Fuente – hired away from Memphis after the 2015 season – was the team’s effort level in the 33-15 win over UVA on Saturday night, a victory that allowed the Hokies to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup, a trophy they had held for 15 years before last season’s loss.

“The last few weeks we’ve been able to evaluate the spirit and morale of the team,” said Babcock. “I’m really proud of them. It tells you a lot how they finished on Saturday night.”

Babcock also used much of Tuesday’s press conference to ask donors to continue to back the program, imploring them, “Don't tear it down. Some will continue to try to tear and never stop just to justify their previous position of thinking that we needed to make a change.”

But Babcock also drew the ire of fans on social media for an apparently off-handed quip aimed at those who say they are going to stop donating to the program.