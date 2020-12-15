Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock explains his decision to keep football coach Justin Fuente

When Whit Babcock walked into his four-hour meeting with football coach Justin Fuente on Monday morning, the Virginia Tech athletic director already was strongly leaning toward keeping Fuente as the Hokies leader. What he heard during that marathon session, he said, only reinforced his decision.
So Tuesday, Babcock announced his support for Fuente, who went 5-6 this season, ending the year with a win over rival UVA on Saturday night.
“Will this decision be right? I have no earthly idea. I think it will, I believe it will,” said Babcock. “Football is important here. We must and will do better. Failure is simply not an option, that is crystal clear to me, to Justin and everyone here. That is the standard and that's what we signed up for.”
During an hour-long press conference that included a 23-minute opening statement, Babcock stressed that the decision to retain Fuente was a not a financial one. The coach would have been owed a $10 million buyout had Tech fired him on Tuesday.
“The decision on Justin’s future here was never made about money,” the athletic director said. “Yes, we are in a bind financially and yes, there’s buyouts, but we were determined to make the right decision either way, because I cannot imagine a working relationship where you have to have somebody around you don’t believe in that you just keep for money. So that was absolutely not the case.”
Babcock shot down a rumor that he had a donor or donors lined up to pay the buyout if he fired Fuente.
“I didn’t make a single call or connection with anybody to say, ‘Hey if we make a change will you pay for this?’” said Babcock. “I feel like we should be able to pay our own payroll and contracts, and I guess if we had made the decision to make a change I may have contacted some about that, but no, that is false.”
Babcock said that while he understands a segment of the fan base wanted a change, his decision was that Fuente is still the right coach for the Hokies.
“That's the easy out,” said Babcock. “Not here. Not this year. I don't believe that's right. That's not how we are going to do it just because it's easier and pacifies some of the vocal opinions and social media mob.”
The mob’s anger stems from Fuente’s 19-18 record the past three seasons, from losses to Old Dominion, Virginia and Liberty during that time, and from the possibility that the program’s beloved bowl streak will end this season after 27 straight appearances in postseason games.
There is no win requirement for bowls this year, and Babcock said no decision has been made if the team would accept an invite or chose to end its season, an undeniably long and trying year played under strict COVID-19 protocols.
Babcock declined to answer if there would be any changes to Fuente’s staff, preferring to let the coach address that when he speaks to the media on Wednesday, the start of the NCAA’s early signing period for recruits. But Babcock indicated that both coordinators, Brad Cornelsen on offense and Justin Hamilton on defense, would be back.
Among the factors Babcock cited for retaining Fuente – hired away from Memphis after the 2015 season – was the team’s effort level in the 33-15 win over UVA on Saturday night, a victory that allowed the Hokies to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup, a trophy they had held for 15 years before last season’s loss.
“The last few weeks we’ve been able to evaluate the spirit and morale of the team,” said Babcock. “I’m really proud of them. It tells you a lot how they finished on Saturday night.”
Babcock also used much of Tuesday’s press conference to ask donors to continue to back the program, imploring them, “Don't tear it down. Some will continue to try to tear and never stop just to justify their previous position of thinking that we needed to make a change.”
But Babcock also drew the ire of fans on social media for an apparently off-handed quip aimed at those who say they are going to stop donating to the program.
“Those that threaten publicly usually don't give that much,” said Babcock. “But we do know some of you feel that you can't invest in us. It is a gift, we will receive it when you are ready to give it.”
Considering the financial losses Tech – like all college athletic departments – has sustained during the pandemic, those gifts figure to be more crucial than ever, especially since Babcock has pledged to continue with his plan of ramping up the football program’s budget, support staff and facilities.
“We have a comprehensive plan through athletics, through fundraising, through the university, that we are very close on that will take us from the middle- or lower-third overall budget in the ACC to the top-third,” said Babcock.
And, at the very least, that’s where Tech would like to see its football team finish in the conference standings.