Virginia Tech advances in NCAA men's soccer tournament

Virginia Tech’s Kahlil Dover scored in the 71st minute, lifting the Hokies past visiting Campbell 2-1 in the NCAA Division I men’s soccer tournament on Thursday.
Tech (11-5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute on Kyle McDowell’s goal. Big South champ Campbell (15-4-2) tied the game in the 55th minute on a goal by Daniel Hernandez.
The Hokies, making their sixth straight NCAA appearance, will play at West Virginia on Sunday.
West Virginia is the 11 seed.
Women’s soccer
UVA 2, Milwaukee 0: Diana Ordonez scored twice as Virginia blanked visiting Milwaukee in the NCAA Division I women’s soccer tournament.
Ordonez got UVA on the board in the 25th minute off an assist from Samar Guidry. Ordonez struck again in the 82nd minute on an assist from Alexa Spaanstra.
The Cavaliers will play BYU in the third round on Saturday. BYU beat Alabama 4-1.
Women’s basketball
Elon 71, UR 50: Elon outscored Richmond 53-33 after the first quarter at UR.
Elon (3-0) had four players in double figures, led by Evonna McGill’s 18 points and seven rebounds. UR (1-2) got 15 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks from Addie Budnik, and 13 points and six rebounds from Grace Townsend. The Spiders committed 21 turnovers.
Liberty 66, JMU 61: Liberty outscored visiting JMU 17-12 in overtime.
Mya Berkman had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Bridgette Rettstatt scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds for Liberty. Kiki Jefferson led JMU with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jamia Hazell scored 13 points.
Men’s basketball
Xavier 71, No. 19 Ohio State 65: Jack Nunge had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Paul Scruggs also scored 14 points and the Musketeers led wire to wire in knocking off the visiting Buckeyes.
Jamari Wheeler hit a 3-pointer to get Ohio State within two points with 17 seconds left, the closest the Buckeyes had been all evening.
A pair of free throws by Scruggs pushed the Xavier lead back to four. Scruggs then stole Ohio State’s inbounds pass and sank two more free throws to ice the game for the Musketeers (3-0).
Nate Johnson had 12 points and Adam Kunkel added 10 for Xavier.
E.J. Liddell had a season-low 17 points for the Buckeyes (3-1), who had dropped two spots in the AP Top 25 after two closer-than-expected games to start the season. Meechie Johnson Jr. had 14 points and Kyle Young scored 12.
Neither team shot particularly well. Ohio State began the game shooting 1-for-10. Xavier made 40% of its shots for the game, and the Buckeyes shot 37.7%.