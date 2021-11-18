Virginia Tech advances in NCAA men's soccer tournament

Liberty 66, JMU 61: Liberty outscored visiting JMU 17-12 in overtime.

Mya Berkman had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Bridgette Rettstatt scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds for Liberty. Kiki Jefferson led JMU with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jamia Hazell scored 13 points.

Men’s basketball

Xavier 71, No. 19 Ohio State 65: Jack Nunge had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Paul Scruggs also scored 14 points and the Musketeers led wire to wire in knocking off the visiting Buckeyes.

Jamari Wheeler hit a 3-pointer to get Ohio State within two points with 17 seconds left, the closest the Buckeyes had been all evening.

A pair of free throws by Scruggs pushed the Xavier lead back to four. Scruggs then stole Ohio State’s inbounds pass and sank two more free throws to ice the game for the Musketeers (3-0).

Nate Johnson had 12 points and Adam Kunkel added 10 for Xavier.

E.J. Liddell had a season-low 17 points for the Buckeyes (3-1), who had dropped two spots in the AP Top 25 after two closer-than-expected games to start the season. Meechie Johnson Jr. had 14 points and Kyle Young scored 12.