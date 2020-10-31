Virginia Tech at Louisville: 3 keys for Hokies

VA. TECH’S THREE KEYS TO VICTORY

1Get Hooker going in the throw game: Going into the weekend, the Hokies average the second fewest passing yards in the ACC per game. The statistic makes sense — they’ve featured the run heavily and have the fewest pass attempts in the league (120). But Tech knows it needs to get more out of Hendon Hooker’s arm to be balanced enough to win consistently. In Saturday’s loss at Wake Forest, with Khalil Herbert never getting on track, the offense lacked punch. Tre Turner, Tayvion Robinson and James Mitchell give Hooker quality targets. He needs to find them.

2No big plays: No team in the ACC has broken off more plays of 40 yards or longer than Louisville, with 10. Running back Javian Hawkins already has a 75-yard run on his resume this year and receiver Tutu Atwell has a 66 yarder. Tech has been good limiting big plays so far this season, even with all the lineup shuffling in the secondary. The Hokies secondary could get a boost if cornerback Jermaine Waller is closer to being healthy.

3Get Khalil Herbert back on track: The Kansas transfer leads the ACC rushing for 131.2 yards per game, getting an impressive 8.7 yards per carry. But last weekend, in the loss at Wake Forest, he put up just 64 yards on 14 attempts, his least productive game in a Tech uniform. Louisville has had won of the ACC’s worst run defenses this season, giving up 201 yards per game on the ground.