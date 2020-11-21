Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh: 3 keys for the Hokies

VIRGINIA TECH’S THREE KEYS TO VICTORY

1 Keep it simple on defense: The players attributed their improved defensive play against Miami to a simplification of the scheme and a return to some of the principles of former coordinator Bud Foster’s system. The Hokies would be wise to follow a similar plan at Pittsburgh. The simplified reads and run fits freed up players like linebacker Dax Hollifield to make more plays against the Hurricanes.

2Run the ball: With or without a healthy Khalil Herbert, and even against a defense that loads the box to make it difficult, Tech has to move the ball on the ground. It wasn’t that long ago, before his hamstring injury that Herbert was leading the ACC in rushing and the Tech offensive line was targeting 300-yard rushing days as a goal. After discouraging outings against Liberty and Miami, the Hokies would be beyond happy to hit 200 in this one

3Finish: The Hokies’ past two games have come down to the end, a three-point loss to Liberty and a one-point defeat to Miami. Tech has been outscored 85-75 in the fourth quarter of games this season, the only period in which it’s been outscored. That’s important considering five of its eight games have been decided by a touchdown or less.