Virginia Tech baseball earns No. 4 seed, will host NCAA regional for second time

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech baseball team has reaped the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Hokies (41-12) learned of their seed when the 64-team NCAA field was announced Monday during the tournament selection show on ESPN2.

This is the first time Tech has ever been awarded one of the top eight overall seeds.

"We've been … hoping that we were going to kind of get into the top eight," coach John Szefc said Monday after watching the show with his team. "This is the kind of day that you work for as a coach pretty much the whole year, to try to get your team in a position like this.

"It's been a real special year for us."

As one of the top 16 overall seeds, Tech will get to host an NCAA regional for the only the second time in its history.

As one of the top eight overall seeds, Tech will also get to host a super regional if it wins its regional. The winner of the super regional will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

"To know that it's going to be in Blacksburg for the regional and Super [Regional] if we make it, it's great knowing that we're going to be here until Omaha," junior center fielder Gavin Cross said. "It's exciting."

Tech is in the NCAAs for the first time since 2013, which was also the last time it hosted a regional.

"My first year here, we were a long way from where we are now," said senior Nick Biddison, a former St. Christopher's standout. "To be here, it's just pretty exciting and pretty special."

Tech will host Wright State (30-25) at 7 p.m. Friday in a four-team, double-elimination regional. That game will air on the ACC Network. Gonzaga (36-17) will meet Columbia (30-16) at 1 p.m. Friday.

"It'll be a competitive regional. I think the people in Blacksburg will appreciate it," Szefc said.

Tech's rival UVA will play in the Greenville Regional at East Carolina. The four-team pod includes eighth-seeded ECU along with Coastal Carolina and Coppin State.

The Cavaliers (38-17) will open regional action on Friday against Coastal Carolina (36-18-1), which finished third in the Sun Belt Conference regular season this spring.

UVA has lost five of its last seven contests, including both of its games in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament last week in Charlotte. They were previously ranked as high as third in the country in early April.

Tech was the only Division I school to reap a top-four overall seed in both the NCAA baseball and softball tournaments this year. The Tech softball team, which lost to Florida in the decisive Game 3 of its Super Regional series Sunday, was the No. 3 overall seed in its tournament.

"Having the softball team have their regional and their super regional [at home], we kind of got a taste of what it's going to be like," Biddison said. "Hokie Nation showed out for us all year … so hopefully they pack the house this weekend."

Virginia Tech will add temporary bleachers to English Field to increase the capacity of the 4,000-seat ballpark to as many as 5,000 fans.

The Hokies were No. 3 in the Top 25 polls Monday and were No. 5 in the NCAA's RPI. Tech went 19-9 in ACC play, earning the Coastal Division title and the top seed in the ACC tournament.

The NCAA announced the 16 regional hosts Sunday night, so that was when Tech officially received its at-large NCAA bid and learned it was one of the top 16 overall seeds.

This will be Wright State's second visit to Tech this year. Tech hosted Wright State in a three-game series in early March. Wright State won the first game 11-5, with Tech winning the second game 9-3 and the third game 17-1.

"They beat us up pretty good on that Friday [in March]," Szefc said.

Wright State, which is in the NCAAs for the second straight time, swept the Horizon League regular-season and tournament titles.

Gonzaga, which is also in the field for the second straight year, was ranked No. 18 in the USA Today coaches poll Monday and was No. 10 in the Baseball America Top 25 on Monday. The Zags won the West Coast Conference regular-season title but lost to San Diego in the league title game.

Columbia, which is in the NCAAs for the first time since 2018, tied for the Ivy League regular-season title and earned an automatic NCAA bid by beating Penn in the Ivy League playoff series.

UNC (the No. 10 overall seed), Virginia Tech and UVA are among nine ACC teams in the field, along with No. 6 overall seed Miami, No. 12 overall seed Louisville, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Wake Forest and Florida State.

Liberty will play Oklahoma on Friday in the Gainesville Regional. Atlantic 10 tournament champ VCU will meet Georgia on Friday in the North Carolina Regional.