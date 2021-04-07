Virginia Tech basketball adds 7-foot transfer center

After his team's first-round loss at this year's NCAA tournament, Virginia Tech basketball coach coach Mike Young said he hoped to add a legitimate center to the program this offseason.

Wednesday, South Florida 7-foot center Michael Durr decided he would transfer to join the Hokies, a source said. A two-year starter for the Bulls, Durr averaged 6.1 points and 6.2 rebounds during his 66 games there.

Durr's addition may allow Young to play All-ACC forward Keve Aluma at a more natural power forward spot and Justyn Mutts at small forward.

Meanwhile, forward Cordell Pemsl, a transfer from Iowa who dealt with a back injury and played sparingly this past year, won't return to Tech for the 2021-22 season, the source said.

Senior point guard Wabissa Bede remains undecided about his future, per the source.

Virginia Tech lost to Florida in the first round of this year's NCAA tournament. Since then, guards Jalen Cone and Joe Bamisile have transferred out of the program, Cone to Northern Arizona and Bamisile to George Washington.