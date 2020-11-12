Virginia Tech basketball has added size, experience and versatility for Mike Young's second season

With an asterisk the size of a basketball attached to every statement, one affixed to any responsible projections about the coming season because of COVID-19, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young momentarily departed from his “undersell and overserve” mantra to declare he expects his second Hokies team to be better than his first.

“We are better,” Young said Thursday during the team’s virtual media day. “How much better, I’m not sure yet. I think appreciably, simply because we’re bigger and stronger and can beat you in more ways. But undersell and overserve, that will be my way of looking at things.”

Indeed, Young has reshaped his roster with transfer additions that instantly make Tech more viable in the ACC – a bigger more experienced team than the one Young went 16-16, including 7-13 in league games, last season.

Last year’s roster had just two scholarship players 6-foot-7 or taller. This season, as the Hokies get set to tip things off Nov. 25 at home against Radford, they have five.

Last season, five of Tech’s top six scorers were true freshmen or redshirt freshmen. This year, the rebuilt roster will include four Division I transfers who, combined, have played in 292 college games and made 138 career starts.