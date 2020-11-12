Virginia Tech basketball has added size, experience and versatility for Mike Young's second season

With an asterisk the size of a basketball attached to every statement, one affixed to any responsible projections about the coming season because of COVID-19, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young momentarily departed from his “undersell and overserve” mantra to declare he expects his second Hokies team to be better than his first.
“We are better,” Young said Thursday during the team’s virtual media day. “How much better, I’m not sure yet. I think appreciably, simply because we’re bigger and stronger and can beat you in more ways. But undersell and overserve, that will be my way of looking at things.”
Indeed, Young has reshaped his roster with transfer additions that instantly make Tech more viable in the ACC – a bigger more experienced team than the one Young went 16-16, including 7-13 in league games, last season.
Last year’s roster had just two scholarship players 6-foot-7 or taller. This season, as the Hokies get set to tip things off Nov. 25 at home against Radford, they have five.
Last season, five of Tech’s top six scorers were true freshmen or redshirt freshmen. This year, the rebuilt roster will include four Division I transfers who, combined, have played in 292 college games and made 138 career starts.
The 6-foot-9 Keve Aluma, a junior forward, transferred from Wofford last year, when Young left the Terriers to take the Tech job. He sat out last season.
This offseason, Young also added Kansas State point guard Cartier Diarra, Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl and Delaware forward Justyn Mutts as graduate transfers.
Leading-scorer Landers Nolley II left the program in the offseason, transferring to Memphis, and wing Isaiah Wilkins (Wake Forest) and forward P.J. Horne (Georgia) also bolted. But the Hokies return guards Tyrece Radford, Nahiem Alleyne and Jalen Cone, their second, third and fourth highest scorers behind Nolley II.
By the end of last season, Radford had become arguably Tech’s most important player. He averaged 13.2 points per game over Tech’s final 12 contests, led the team in rebounding for the year, and successfully defended multiple positions.
Young said the 6-foot-1 Radford will likely still see most of his minutes at the small forward position.
“He’ll be a big part of whatever we do,” said Young last month. “We will go smaller some and we will go smaller some with him at 6-1, 6-2, whatever he is at the four. That’s a nasty matchup for opposing defenses. I think Tyrece Radford has an easier time guarding 6-6, 6-7, and have some in our league, then those 6-6, 6-7s have guarding him. So I’ve got all kinds of ideas how we’re going to best utilize him.”
Versatility is something Young knows he’ll need from his roster. He recently found himself chatting to Virginia Tech football assistant coach Vance Vice about how Vice cross-trains his offensive linemen to play multiple spots.
With the possibility that COVID testing and contact tracing could leave his team short-handed, Young is taking a similar tact in his practices.
“I feel like everyone on this team can play more than one position, and that’s what’s so dominant about our team,” said Radford. “We have more pieces than last year, definitely more talent.”
Young said he’s made adjustments in practice – separating players during instruction periods, for example – to help limit the risk of spreading the virus. But he’s preparing for the possibility that could find its way into his team at some point and making sure no one player is irreplaceable lineup-wise.
“I didn’t say, ‘in case somebody gets sick,’ but that was the thought process,” said Young. “Talk about, every day, the ability to guard different positions, the ability to learn multiple positions. … I think we’re kidding ourselves if we think we’re not going to have an issue throughout the course of the season. The realist in me thinks we’re all going to be affected at some point during the season.”