Virginia Tech defense fades down the stretch in failed upset bid against No. 14 Notre Dame

After that, Notre Dame (5-1) found success throwing the ball, as well. Jack Coan, who came back into the game on the play Hollifield was ejected on, went 6 for 8 for 88 yards from that point, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Avery Davis with 2:26 to play.

Coan then added a successful 2-point conversion pass to Kevin Austin to tie the game at 29-29. On Notre Dame’s final possession, Coan threw completions of 20 and 15 yards to set up the game-winning field goal.

“I felt like those last couple drives were the big ones,” said Tech coach Justin Fuente. “I don’t know if we ran out of gas, but it was drop back pass every snap. They went back to the other kid who can obviously throw the ball and we didn’t play as well those last couple of drives.”

In all, the Irish racked up 156 of their 401 total yards during the fourth quarter.

The 48-yard kick by Jonathan Doerer, which sailed through the uprights with 17 seconds to go, ended up a game that started with such promise for the Hokies (3-2).

Virginia Tech went into the night ranked second in the ACC in scoring defense and fourth in total defense.