Virginia Tech defensive line getting Dashawn Crawford up to speed heading into Louisville game

With teammates and coaches missing time due to COVID-19, Virginia Tech defensive tackle Dashawn Crawford wrestled with a far more run-of-the-mill football malady during the preseason. A strained knee kept Crawford off the field for camp and much of the start of the year, robbing the Hokies’ front of one of its most productive lineman.
Crawford tried to rush himself back, even getting into the game for a few snaps in the season-opener against North Carolina State.
“I was trying to push myself more than I needed to push myself,” Crawford said Tuesday. “I was being hard headed. The coaches said, ‘You need to chill out, you need to chill out.’ But I was being hardheaded. I said, ‘I can go, I can go.’ And then, got out there, had to come right out.”
Since then, Crawford – a 6-foot, 240-pound junior college transfer who started 11 games for the Hokies last season – missed games against Duke and North Carolina and played limited snaps against Boston College and in the team’s last outing, a road loss at Wake Forest.
With Crawford largely unavailable, Tech has started sophomore Norell Pollard and also played sophomore Mario Kendricks and redshirt freshman Josh Fuga inside, alongside senior starter Jarrod Hewitt.
The plan going into the season was to rotate heavily to keep the linemen rested.
“We’re going to try to roll those guys in to keep them as fresh as possible,” said coach Justin Fuente earlier this year. “We really want those guys to play with high energy. It’s difficult to play high energy if you’re playing too many snaps down there, so we’ll do our best.”
That’s why Crawford said, even has regains his form and his confidence in his knee, he understands he won’t just jump back into his spot as a full-time, first-team defensive tackle. He expects to share snaps again this weekend.
“I think it’ll still be a gradual work up, because the guys in front of me, they worked the whole camp,” he said. “The grinded through the whole practices, they’ve been playing. So I can’t just jump them because they’ve been doing work.”
The results for the group, coached by new defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp, have been mixed.
Tech ranks 11th out of 15 ACC teams in run defense, yielding 194.6 yards per game. Only two conference teams give up more yards per carry than Tech’s average of 5.
The Hokies average 3.6 sacks per game this season, though only four of their 18 have come from the defensive tackle position. Last season, defensive tackles accounted for 13 ½ of Tech’s 38 sacks.
Crawford is hoping to be back to full speed – and a full workload – for this Saturday’s game at Louisville, and that figures to be important with Hewitt suspended for the first half following his targeting ejecting in the second half of the Wake Forest game.
Led by Javian Hawkins, Louisville has one of the best rushing offenses in the ACC. The Cardinals rank fifth in the league, getting 183 yards per game on the ground, and they’re tied for fourth in the league averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
Hawkins’s mark of 115.5 rushing yards per game is good for third in the conference, with much of his production coming from the stretch play, which gives Hawkins time to see the blocking develop. Fuente said Louisville runs that play as well as anyone in the ACC.
“It's awfully impressive to watch and we'll certainly have our hands full with that,” said Fuente. “They do a great job of having complimentary offense — they have stretch inside zone, perimeter run and all the nakeds, and run the quarterback run off that, and they are in unbalanced. It's kind of one thing after another. You can tell they are doing a great job as keeping it as simple as they can for the lineman then moving around all the pieces around on the outside. It's pretty special."