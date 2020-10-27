Virginia Tech defensive line getting Dashawn Crawford up to speed heading into Louisville game

Crawford is hoping to be back to full speed – and a full workload – for this Saturday’s game at Louisville, and that figures to be important with Hewitt suspended for the first half following his targeting ejecting in the second half of the Wake Forest game.

Led by Javian Hawkins, Louisville has one of the best rushing offenses in the ACC. The Cardinals rank fifth in the league, getting 183 yards per game on the ground, and they’re tied for fourth in the league averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Hawkins’s mark of 115.5 rushing yards per game is good for third in the conference, with much of his production coming from the stretch play, which gives Hawkins time to see the blocking develop. Fuente said Louisville runs that play as well as anyone in the ACC.

“It's awfully impressive to watch and we'll certainly have our hands full with that,” said Fuente. “They do a great job of having complimentary offense — they have stretch inside zone, perimeter run and all the nakeds, and run the quarterback run off that, and they are in unbalanced. It's kind of one thing after another. You can tell they are doing a great job as keeping it as simple as they can for the lineman then moving around all the pieces around on the outside. It's pretty special."