Virginia Tech dismisses football coach Justin Fuente, names J.C. Price interim

Virginia Tech joins fellow Power Five programs LSU, Southern California, Washington, Washington State and Texas Christian in searching for a coach.

Fuente issued a statement thanking his players, assistant coaches and family.

"We leave Blacksburg with many great memories," Fuente said, "but above all else, our family cherishes the many relationships that have been established and that will always endure. To all of those players, coaches and staff who are still fighting on, know that the Fuente family is always cheering for you."

Fuente exits with a 43-31 record, 28-20 in the ACC. Succeeding College Football Hall of Famer Frank Beamer, he steered Virginia Tech to a 10-4 finish and division championship in his first season to earn ACC Coach of the Year honors.

But in the last four years, the Hokies are 24-23, 17-15 in the conference. They went 6-7 in 2018, the program's first losing season since 1992, and 5-6 last year.

Babcock took the unusual step of holding a news conference last December explain why he was retaining Fuente for a sixth year and made clear that improvement in 2021 was mandatory.