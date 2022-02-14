Virginia Tech dominates second half on its way to 62-53 win over UVA

BLACKSBURG – Virginia and Virginia Tech came into this basketball season picked one spot apart in the ACC’s preseason poll. Their first meeting came down to a single basket.

And Monday night’s rematch sat tied with 6:34 to play.

The commonwealth’s biggest rivalry is that close.

Senior forward Keve Aluma scored 24 and had eight rebounds as the Hokies used a dominant second half to down UVA 62-53 win in front of a frenzied sellout crowd at Cassell Coliseum. It was Tech’s second win in the last seven meetings with the Cavaliers.

Aluma’s two-handed slam off a nifty inside feed from Justyn Mutts put the Hokies up 56-50 with 2:16 to play and effectively put away UVA (16-10, 10-6 ACC).

Senior forward Jayden Gardner, the reigning ACC player of the week, led Virginia with 17 points and 14 rebounds, but only 2 of his points came in the second half when the Hokies (16-10, 8-7) made their charge.

The Cavaliers struggled with shooting, finishing 40% from the floor. That included an 0-for-9 showing beyond the 3-point arc, the first time since 2016 that UVA failed to hit a single 3-pointer in a game.

Senior point guard Kihei Clark, who averaged 13.3 points for his team’s last six games, endured a miserable night, scoring his only points on a jumper with 39 seconds to play.

He went 1 for 9 shooting and missed all five of his 3-point attempts, much to the delight of Tech’s raucous student section, which serenaded him with derisive chants each time he touched the ball.

Virginia kept itself in the game by scoring 12 second-chance points off 10 offensive rebounds.

UVA, picked to finish fourth in the preseason, edged Tech, selected fifth, 54-52 in Charlottesville on Jan. 12, back when both teams were enduring disappointing starts to their seasons. But going into Monday night, the Cavaliers and Hokies were two of the ACC’s hottest teams.

Virginia had won four in a row, including an upset of Duke, while Tech had won five straight.

Monday night’s matchup was a pivotal game for both teams’ NCAA tournament prospects, but especially for UVA, which – at No. 77 in the NET ranking – entered the night undeniably on the outside looking in for an at-large bid. The Hokies, at No. 38, entered in a much better position, but knew a home loss to an opponent that low in the NET would hurt its profile.

Aluma went right after UVA center Francisco Caffaro, hitting a jumper in his face, then driving past him for a layup to give Tech a quick 4-0 lead.

Virginia answered with three straight baskets, all off offensive rebounds, to go up 6-4 with 15:08 left in the first half. UVA extended its lead to 14-11 thanks to three straight baskets off drives by guards Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin.

Tech went back up 23-22 with 2:19 left before the break on a baseline dunk by David N’Guessan, but Virginia outscored the Hokies 7-2 during the final two minutes to head to the locker room up 29-25.

UVA got a monster half from Gardner, who scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

His productivity helped offset a shaky first half from Clark, who was 0 for 4 shooting in the first half, missing three 3-point attempts.

The Hokies also struggled beyond the arc, going 3 for 13 in the first half.

Tech started the second half strongly, outscoring UVA 10-2 in the first 3:26 to take a 35-31 lead. The Cavaliers hit just one of their first nine shots coming out of the locker room.

The Hokies extended their lead to 38-33 on a Storm Murphy 3-pointer with 14:15 to go.

UVA got within a basket when Clark found Kadin Shedrick for an alley-oop dunk with 9:06 remaining, then tied it, 42-42, on a ferocious drive and dunk by Reece Beekman with 8:20 left.

But down the stretch, Aluma made sure Tech earned the regular-season split in the rivalry.