Virginia Tech eager to 'recharge' during open week, which may include a Thanksgiving break for some players

With no game scheduled for this Saturday, Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente said his program will allow players who live close enough to the school’s Blacksburg campus to go home or go visit family for the Thanksgiving holiday, despite the concerns of COVID-19.

“I’m not going to lock them up,” said Fuente on Monday. “We all understand what we’re dealing with. I mean, these kids have already sacrificed a tremendous amount. I’m not sure anybody knows unless you’re on the inside what these kids have been through, so I’m going to encourage them to understand the importance of how they act and what they do and what they’re around and I’m not going to force them to stay here or to go.”

The Hokies (4-5, 4-4 ACC), losers of three straight after Saturday’s 47-14 loss at Pittsburgh, plan to practice Tuesday and Wednesday this week, then take off Thursday and Friday before returning for meetings Saturday evening.

It is unclear what kind of testing or quarantine protocols the program will follow with players who do leave campus and return on Saturday. The most recent guidelines from the ACC’s medical advisory board call for any athlete who leaves campus for more than three days to quarantine for 24 hours and have a negative PCR COVID test before returning to practice, and a second negative result before competing in a game.