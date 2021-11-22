Virginia Tech embraces underdog role entering Commonwealth Cup, but for UVA there's still plenty to prove in rivalry

“Doing it, it proves to everyone that it’s possible,” said Blount. “They have a crown on their head. You can take the crown whenever you want. It’s just really going to depend on how we attack this week.”

Of course, these Hokies come into the game viewed more as a wreck than royalty. At 5-6 and under an interim coach after firing Justin Fuente last week, Tech needs a win Saturday just to become bowl eligible. While UVA, smarting for Saturday’s loss at Pittsburgh, which clinched the division title for the Panthers, is still eyeing an 8-win season, Tech needs a victory just to avoid locking up its third losing season in the last four years.

Having the Hokies up next helps Virginia go from licking its wounds to licking its chops.

“We all know the importance of this week, the Commonwealth Cup game,” said interim coach J.C. Price. “What it means to our program. The Cup is in our possession. We owe it to our seniors to go out and win this game and we still have a chance to extend our season. The only way to get a bowl game is to get a victory this weekend.”