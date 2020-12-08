Virginia Tech 'enraged' that UVA played harder in last year's Commonwealth Cup game

“Last year was a start of a trend that we’re working towards,” said UVA senior safety Joey Blount. “And we want to make it a yearly thing: beat Tech.”

It’s a mindset the Hokies’ players said they’re aware of and ready for. Fuente’s film session helped illustrate the point.

“Just like we know we’re playing UVA, they know they’re playing Tech,” said junior tight end James Mitchell. “The biggest thing I know we’re going to get from them is effort and intensity and kind of last year, that’s what happened. They outplayed us pretty much from the start to the end of the game.”

At Virginia, where the Cavaliers have won their last four games, the challenge is to play this year’s game, with the streak behind them and without energy from the stands, at the same emotional level.

“I feel like we came into that game with a lot of energy,” said Blount. “So looking back at the 2019 game, I really feel like that's a lot of things we need to look back on because we played with a different type of motivation, like I was saying earlier to Dave, we have to have that same mindset that going into this game that we're underdogs, we have something to prove like this is our year. Every year needs to be our year.”