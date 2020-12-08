Virginia Tech 'enraged' that UVA played harder in last year's Commonwealth Cup game

The first batch of videos from last year’s loss to rival Virginia that Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente showed his players this week didn’t focus on any specific aspect of the Cavaliers’ offense or defense. Instead, Fuente grabbed his team’s attention by highlighting plays from the 39-30 defeat where UVA simply played harder than the Hokies.
The players didn’t like what they saw.
“It enrages us,” said senior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt. “You’re disappointed that we let that happen last year, and as a senior this year, it’s not going to happen under my watch. There’s no way they can play harder than we play in our stadium. It just can’t happen.”
Last season, UVA snapped its 15-year losing streak against Tech with a 39-30 win in Charlottesville. This year’s primetime meeting will take place in front of just 250 fans – parents and family of the players and staff. Still, it figures to be an emotional affair.
The Hokies (4-6, 4-5 ACC) have lost four straight going into their home – and possibly – season finale. There is mounting displeasure among the fan base about the job coach Justin Fuente and his staff have done with the program.
Virginia’s win gave them possession of the Commonwealth Cup – the rivalry game’s trophy – for the past year and the Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4) said this week they’re in no rush to hand it back.
“Last year was a start of a trend that we’re working towards,” said UVA senior safety Joey Blount. “And we want to make it a yearly thing: beat Tech.”
It’s a mindset the Hokies’ players said they’re aware of and ready for. Fuente’s film session helped illustrate the point.
“Just like we know we’re playing UVA, they know they’re playing Tech,” said junior tight end James Mitchell. “The biggest thing I know we’re going to get from them is effort and intensity and kind of last year, that’s what happened. They outplayed us pretty much from the start to the end of the game.”
At Virginia, where the Cavaliers have won their last four games, the challenge is to play this year’s game, with the streak behind them and without energy from the stands, at the same emotional level.
“I feel like we came into that game with a lot of energy,” said Blount. “So looking back at the 2019 game, I really feel like that's a lot of things we need to look back on because we played with a different type of motivation, like I was saying earlier to Dave, we have to have that same mindset that going into this game that we're underdogs, we have something to prove like this is our year. Every year needs to be our year.”
Still, UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall maintains, as coaches are want to do, that the preparation for the annual rivalry game is no different than any other game.
“We have the saying here kind of stolen from a book that's currently out – it takes what it takes,” said Mendenhall. “That does not downplay the significance of the game or the importance, but to prepare for an opponent takes what it takes. There's so many hours, there's so many things that have to get done.”
For Virginia, which gave up 520 passing yards to Boston College backup quarterback Dennis Grosel in last weekend’s 43-32 home win over the Eagles, tightening an injury-ravaged defense figures to be near the top of the list of things to do this week.
UVA won’t have injured linebacker Charles Snowden or defensive end Richard Burney or transferring nose tackle Jowon Briggs. It could be without linebacker Noah Taylor and safety Brenton Nelson. Taylor missed the BC game and Nelson hasn’t played since the fourth week of the season.
For the Hokies, there are even more issues to resolve. The defense, under first year coordinator Justin Hamilton, has struggled all year long, particularly with mobile quarterbacks. The running of quarterback Brennan Armstrong has been what’s made Virginia’s offense go this year.
Offensively, after a fast start to the season, the Hokies’ production has fallen off. They’ve scored fewer and fewer points in each their four losses, falling 38-35 to Liberty, 25-24 to Miami, 47-14 at Pittsburgh and, most recently, 45-10 to Clemson.
All that needs to be corrected – or at least improved – by Saturday night for Tech to have a chance to regain the Cup.
“This is a game that’s incredibly important to both sides, and we know we have our work cut out for us to go try and get that thing back,” said Fuente. “We’ll have to play incredibly sound and hard and smart in all three phases of the game to give ourselves a chance to go try and get that thing back.”
