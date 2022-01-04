Virginia Tech falls to N.C. State in return from virus absence

After an Alleyne air ball, Seabron made a layup for a 64-59 lead with 1:19 to go.

After Aluma missed two free throws, Ernest Ross scored to extend the cushion to 66-59 with 38 seconds left.

Tech shot 43.4% from the field and 34.8% (8 of 23) from 3-point range.

State outrebounded Tech 36-26 and shot 44.1% from the field.

Up 14-13, State went on an 11-4 run to build a 25-17 lead with 7:41 left in the first half. Smith, who entered Tuesday averaging 14.4 points, already had 14 points at that point in the game. He had all of State’s points in the 11-4 run. He was 5 of 6 from the field at that point in the game, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Trailing 29-19 with 5:07 left in the first half, the Hokies ended the half on a 14-0 run to lead 33-29 at halftime. Aluma had 5 points in the run, while Mutts had two dunks.

The Hokies shot just 38.7% from the field in the first half. They had five 3-pointers in the half.