Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry: 'We've got our name back out there'

Brent Pry’s education in football includes, by his estimation, attending thousands of practices with his father, a former high school and college coach, and overhearing thousands of his dad’s phone calls about every facet of the sport.

Still, for Pry – eight months into his tenure leading the Virginia Tech program – there has been plenty new to tackle, as well. Atop that list is the impact of name, image and likeness opportunities in college sports and the emergence of the transfer portal.

“Those are new things that I didn’t have 30 years of experience with,” Pry said this week, while on a family vacation of the Gulf Coast. “So, just like everyone else, navigating that is probably the one area that I scratch my head over.”

Overall, the former Penn State defensive coordinator, who Tech hired in December to kick-start the scuffling Hokies, said he’s pleased with the progress the program has made to date, encouraged with the developing culture he sees around his team, encouraged by the school’s efforts to enhance its support, and confident and happy with the ACC, even as – in the big picture – the Big Ten and SEC continue to pull away in the financial arms race.

“I’m pleased right now,” Pry said, while recording an appearance on the Teel & Barber podcast. “We’ve got a ton of work to do. I always feel like that in the offseason. You have a vision for where things need to be and improvements that need to happen, but what you want to see is a healthy culture, which I think we have. I know we have.”

When he was introduced as Tech’s coach, Pry noted the “army” of support staff Penn State had in its football facility, but also said he didn’t know if that was what was needed for Virginia Tech to be successful.

Last week, Tech announced the hiring of six analysts to the staff and Pry said evaluating what the Hokies need is an ongoing task, and one he couldn’t really begin until taking over.

“To me, you’ve got to live in that world, to really know,” said Pry. “I wasn’t going to come in here and say, ‘We gotta do this this and this.’ We had a pretty good plan, but let’s live in the space. Just like when you buy a house. What kind of furniture do you want in it? You gotta kind of live in it and see what’s right.”

For now, he’s comfortable with where the program’s staffing level is.

“I feel good about where we are right now heading into the fall,” said Pry. “I’ve already earmarked a couple of possible areas where we could grow our staff but I’m not standing on a table for that right now. I think what we have going into this fall is what we need. As we continue to grow and have success, there may be some demands in some other places.”

Similarly, Pry believes Virginia Tech is positioned to be competitive in the NIL arena.

“I don’t want guys to come or choose to stay at Virginia Tech because of NIL. But I don’t want to lose guys because of it,” said Pry. “I want to be competitive enough that it doesn’t weigh so much on a family that they can’t choose Tech.

“I want to be competitive there. Right now, we are. But I think those demands will grow.”

And, previewing what figures to be an underlying tone at this week’s ACC media days event in Charlotte, Pry praised commissioner Jim Phillips and said he likes what the league offers Virginia Tech.

“I think we’ve got a very competitive league. I like the ACC brand,” said Pry. “I think from academics to what the footprint really looks like, to the cities that are involved with our school, to our weather, to our rivalries, the combination of all that, I think lends well for the ACC.

“I think we’ve got the right people in the right places.”

For now, Pry is focused on getting the right players ready and in the right places for the Hokies to be successful in the fall. He expressed confidence in quarterback Grant Wells, a transfer from Marshall, and said the team needs to develop depth on the offensive line and at wide receiver, while establishing a feature running back.

Pry said Malachi Thomas goes into camp just head of Jalen Holston to be the starter at running back, and that defining a role for converted quarterback Connor Blumrick will be a focal point in camp.

Defensively, Pry said the emphasis will center on defenders winning one-on-one battles, determining who will start at outside linebacker and developing depth in the secondary.

Pry said he thinks his program’s recruiting has gotten off to a strong start, but he knows success on the field will go a long way to continuing that trajectory.

“We’ve got our name back out there,” said Pry. “We got people talking about Virginia Tech football. We got people excited about it.”