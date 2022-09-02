Virginia Tech football coaches stuck in an elevator, delaying second half of game at Old Dominion

NORFOLK – The YMCA. Cotton-Eye Joe. Living on a Prayer.

The stadium deejay at Old Dominion’s S.B. Ballard Stadium had to dig a little deeper into his playlist at halftime Friday night, as the start of the second half of the Virginia Tech-ODU game was delayed about 20 minutes when a contingent of Hokies assistants were stranded in an elevator.

With ODU leading 10-7 at the half, the assistant coaches were apparently attempting to reach the press box on the sixth floor of the stadium when the elevator they were riding in got stuck.

The game resumed with the coaches on the sideline.

The stranded assistants included offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, safeties coach Pierson Prioleau, cornerbacks coach Derek Jones and SAM linebackers coach Shawn Quinn.

Then, shortly after the second half kickoff, a group of Tech assistants left the sideline for an apparent second attempt to ascend to the box.

It was at least the second time the elevator got stuck Friday. A group of fans and media were stuck in the elevator for about 30 minutes before the game’s opening kickoff.

On the field, ODU – which upset Virginia Tech the last time the Hokies visited Ballard in 2018 – took at 10-7 lead after a special teams miscue by the visiting team.

Tech – playing its first game under new coach Brent Pry – lined up for 38-yard field goal late in the first half. But junior long snapper Justin Pollock sent the ball over the head of holder Peter Moore. Moore, the team’s punter, raced after the ball but failed to grab it at the 40-yard line.

ODU’s Robert Kennedy scooped it up at the 25-yard line and took it in for the go-ahead score.

Tech tied the game 10-10 in the third quarter, after UVA transfer Enzo Anthony replaced Pollock at long snapper.