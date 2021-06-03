Virginia Tech football player accused of murder appears in court; victim died of blunt force trauma

CHRISTIANSBURG — Details continued to emerge Thursday in the case of a Virginia Tech freshman linebacker charged with killing a man on Memorial Day in a downtown Blacksburg apartment.

At a brief court hearing, a judge appointed an attorney to defend 18-year-old Ismemen David Etute against a charge of second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke said Thursday that an autopsy had found that Jerry Paul Smith, 40, had died from a blunt force injury to the head. The medical examiner’s office listed the manner of death as homicide.

Etute, who was arrested Wednesday, appeared Thursday in Montgomery County General District Court via a video link from the county jail. He has been suspended from Virginia Tech’s football team and from the university itself.

Clad in shorts, sandals and an orange shirt, Etute told Judge Gino Williams that he would like to have a lawyer appointed to represent him.

Williams chose Naomi Huntington of Radford, a former prosecutor in Pulaski County who is Radford’s vice mayor.

Etute is being held without bail. The judge set Sept. 23 as the date for Etute’s preliminary hearing on the murder charge.