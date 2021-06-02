Virginia Tech football player charged with murder

Virginia Tech freshman linebacker Isimemen Etute, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, stemming from an incident on May 31 that left a Blacksburg resident dead.

Etute, from Virginia Beach, is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday in Montgomery County General District Court, and is being held without bond.

Etute has been suspended from the team and the university, according to a statement released by Virginia Tech.

Blacksburg police have identified the victim as Jerry Smith, 40, and said the two men "were acquaintances." The police also said they have "identified and interviewed" multiple witnesses.

The Virginia Tech statement says, in part: "Blacksburg Police continues to lead this ongoing investigation, and the university will assist law enforcement agencies working the case in any way it can."

According to a release from the Blacksburg Police, officers were called the night of June 1 for a welfare check at 119 N. Main Street and found a man dead.

The Virginia Tech football team held a team meeting about the situation Wednesday afternoon, per multiple sources.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators by calling 540-443-1400, using the department's anonymous tip line at 540-961-1819 or emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.