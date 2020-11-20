Virginia Tech football players will have to wear face coverings while playing at Pitt on Saturday

Virginia Tech’s football players will have to wear some form of protective face covering while on the field Saturday at Pittsburgh following the latest COVID-19 safety order from the Pennsylvania secretary of health, a Panthers spokesman confirmed Friday.
"In alignment with the recent guidance from state officials regarding the current health climate, Pitt's football team will be appropriately outfitted for Saturday's game with face coverings to use on the field and sideline. This is being communicated to Virginia Tech's sports medicine staff as well," the school announced.
Pittsburgh’s players are expected to wear gaiters during the 4 p.m. contest at Heinz Field. It is unclear if the full face shields that some Virginia Tech players have worn would satisfy the current governor’s order, but the standard visor - which covers the top half of a player's face - would not suffice.
Pittsburgh’s game this past weekend against Georgia Tech was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks within both programs.
The new order requires masks “outdoors with others who are not members of a person’s household and unable to maintain sustained physical distance.”
“Coaches, athletes (including cheerleaders), and spectators must wear face coverings if they cannot maintain sustained physical distance from persons outside of their household. This includes while actively engaged in workouts, competition, and on the sidelines, in the dugout, etc.,” according to the state’s website.
The rule would also apply to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles. Though NFL rules currently don’t require face coverings for players in games, they do require teams to abide by state regulations where they are playing.
The Panthers won’t have to alter their fan attendance policy for the game. The limitations on fans in the stands has not changed since last month, the school announced. Pitt plans to have about 5,500 fans in attendance on Saturday.
About 1,000 of those will be students, pep band members and members of the school’s cheerleading squad and dance team.