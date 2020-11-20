Virginia Tech football players will have to wear face coverings while playing at Pitt on Saturday

Virginia Tech’s football players will have to wear some form of protective face covering while on the field Saturday at Pittsburgh following the latest COVID-19 safety order from the Pennsylvania secretary of health, a Panthers spokesman confirmed Friday.

"In alignment with the recent guidance from state officials regarding the current health climate, Pitt's football team will be appropriately outfitted for Saturday's game with face coverings to use on the field and sideline. This is being communicated to Virginia Tech's sports medicine staff as well," the school announced.

Pittsburgh’s players are expected to wear gaiters during the 4 p.m. contest at Heinz Field. It is unclear if the full face shields that some Virginia Tech players have worn would satisfy the current governor’s order, but the standard visor - which covers the top half of a player's face - would not suffice.

Pittsburgh’s game this past weekend against Georgia Tech was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks within both programs.

The new order requires masks “outdoors with others who are not members of a person’s household and unable to maintain sustained physical distance.”