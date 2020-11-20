Virginia Tech football players won't have to wear face coverings while playing at Pitt on Saturday

The University of Pittsburgh reversed course and now says football players in Saturday's game against Virginia Tech will not have to wear masks or other protective face coverings while playing in the contest.

The change comes after the state's health department reversed its position on its new COVID-19 safety order.

Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh indicated players from both teams would have to wear some form of personal protective equipment while competing at Heinz Field because of a new order from the Pennsylvania department of health.

The Panthers planned to wear gaiters under their helmets, but by late Friday afternoon the school announced the state's new interpretation of its order means athletes are covered by an exemption.

“Pitt football student-athletes will be outfitted with face coverings throughout the game. However, they will not be required to have the coverings pulled up while in the midst of play to prevent the impairment of breathing. Such usage of face coverings during competition would be in compliance with Section 3 of the Secretary of Health’s Face Covering Order,” the school announced.