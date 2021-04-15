Virginia Tech football wraps up spring that was focused on turnovers

Tech’s five defensive fumble recoveries were the fewest for the program since at least 1987, so the Hokies have stressed stripping the ball in drills and scrimmages.

So in position group work, assistant coaches are working on ways to dislodge the football from ball carriers and stressing effort and awareness to pursue and pounce on fumbles that do come loose.

“With us it’s all about effort. If we get the ball out, you’ve got to do that with effort,” said defensive end TyJuan Garbutt. “They’re doing that with all our turnovers circuits, giving us ways to get the ball out with strips, with punches. I think we’ve been doing a really good job emphasizing the point.”

Of course, as Garbutt noted, pass rushers are limited in what they can do because the team is wary of contact on quarterbacks in the spring.

“We try to protect our guys, always protect our guys in the orange. Don’t let anyone touch the quarterback,” said Garbutt. “So you can’t reach maybe while you’re getting blocked to try to get the ball."