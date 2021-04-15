Virginia Tech football wraps up spring that was focused on turnovers

Saying a coaching staff emphasized the football during spring drills might sound obvious. But at Virginia Tech, Justin Fuente spent the past two months stressing how important it is for the offense to protect the ball, and how vital it is for the defense to take it away.
“Anything to get the ball back,” said junior cornerback Brion Murray. “Just attack the ball at all times. Never forget about it.”
The Hokies, who are scheduled to hold their 15th and final spring practice on Friday and won’t hold their annual spring game due to the pandemic, tied for eighth in the ACC with 17 forced turnovers a year ago. Their 12 interceptions were the second fewest in Fuente’s five-season tenure, and their five fumble recoveries tied last year for the fewest in that time.
They only committed 14 turnovers last season, tied for the fifth fewest in the league, and Braxton Burmeister, who takes over as the team’s starting quarterback this year, threw just one of interception in his 84 pass attempts in 2020.
“I think we are becoming more conscientious of the ball,” said Fuente. “We get multiple people to the ball to tackle and work punches and rakes to try to get the ball out. Offensively, it’s definitely on the forefront of the older players’ minds. We’ve got to get the younger guys up to speed with all that.”
Tech’s five defensive fumble recoveries were the fewest for the program since at least 1987, so the Hokies have stressed stripping the ball in drills and scrimmages.
So in position group work, assistant coaches are working on ways to dislodge the football from ball carriers and stressing effort and awareness to pursue and pounce on fumbles that do come loose.
“With us it’s all about effort. If we get the ball out, you’ve got to do that with effort,” said defensive end TyJuan Garbutt. “They’re doing that with all our turnovers circuits, giving us ways to get the ball out with strips, with punches. I think we’ve been doing a really good job emphasizing the point.”
Of course, as Garbutt noted, pass rushers are limited in what they can do because the team is wary of contact on quarterbacks in the spring.
“We try to protect our guys, always protect our guys in the orange. Don’t let anyone touch the quarterback,” said Garbutt. “So you can’t reach maybe while you’re getting blocked to try to get the ball."
Still, the mindset that’s being taught this spring, he believes, will translate to game action in the fall. For now, the Hokies are wrapping up spring, finishing their weight room and conditioning work. Next week, they’ll hold meetings with their position coaches and with Fuente.
They’ll have one final team meeting in May, then final exams, before heading home. Fuente said he doesn’t know yet if the school or athletic department will require athletes to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to campus.
“That’s not a decision for me to make,” said Fuente. “I don’t know what our, meaning Virginia Tech’s, stance will be.”
In an earlier media session, Fuente discussed the programs role in educating players about the vaccine.
"I haven't touched on it yet because it hasn't gotten to our young people,” he said. We will not just show up one day and say, ‘It's vaccination day.’ We will work through (our medical personnel) in terms of education, giving these kids and their parents information — accurate information, you get information anywhere — to help them make the decision if they want to participate in it or not.”
NOTE: Fuente said the team only suffered one major injury this spring. Wide receiver Changa Hodge suffered a torn ACL last week, underwent surgery, and will miss the upcoming season. Hodge, a transfer from Villanova last year, spent most of the year on special teams before catching three passes in the final two games.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber