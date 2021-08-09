Virginia Tech has its sights set on a division title, but will a lack of depth hold the Hokies back?

The Hokies are hoping that group, along with Jordan and Schick, can carry them through the year while younger talents including Parker Clements and Kaden Moore develop.

“We’re going to need all those guys,” said offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. “We’ve got some experience up there and guys can move left to right, inside outside, center to guard. There’s some versatility there that’s going to help us. We’re not quite as deep as we were last year but coming out of summer I think we feel a lot better than maybe going into spring ball about where we’re actually going to be depth-wise upfront.”

Tech needs to play well upfront because its depth issue is arguably most glaring at the quarterback position.

Last month at ACC media days in Charlotte, Burmeister joked he doesn’t even know how to slide. But Tech won’t have anything to laugh about if the former Oregon quarterback, who missed the start of last season with a foot injury, gets knocked out of action this year.

His backups are Knox Kadum, a sophomore who originally committed to James Madison, and Connor Blumrick, who transferred from Texas A&M, where he played mostly H-back.