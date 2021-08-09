Virginia Tech has its sights set on a division title, but will a lack of depth hold the Hokies back?

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech junior linebacker Dax Hollifield can only roll his eyes when he’s asked about the Hokies being projected a distant third in their division behind ACC Coastal favorite North Carolina and Miami by the media.
“I guess we’ve got to give them a reason to change their minds,” said Hollifield. “And that’s really what this year’s about.”
Tech’s starting 22 – its first-team 11 on offense and defense – is undeniably talented and experienced enough to contend for a division title. The biggest question mark for the Hokies is their lack of depth, the precipitous drop-off from their starting lineup to their backups.
That’s particularly true on the offensive and defensive lines and at quarterback, where an injury to Braxton Burmeister could doom the Hokies.
The depth issue has been on coach Justin Fuente’s mind since wrapping up spring practice and, as the team opened fall camp last week, it still was a paramount concern.
“I don’t know if there’s any reason for me to feel any different than we ended spring practice,” said Fuente. “We’ll still have to see. There’s a big difference between lifting weights and running and playing football. Certainly we’ve got some guys who have made some physical strides that may give them the opportunity to help us from a depth standpoint, but they’re going to have to do that on the field before I feel better about it.”
How deep does a team need to be just to make it through a season?
The past three years, Tech has never started fewer than seven players on the offensive line over the course of a full season, needing nine different starters to make it through 2019.
They’ve started seven different defensive linemen in each of the past three years and not once during that stretch did the Hokies make it through the year with just one starting quarterback.
In the 11 games Tech played in 2020, 12 different defensive linemen recorded at least one tackle. At least that many offensive linemen took snaps and four quarterbacks saw playing time.
Tech attempted to address some of its issues through the transfer portal, adding Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams, Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan and, most recently, Bob Schick – from Snow College, a junior college in Utah, to the roster.
On the offensive line, what the Hokies lack in depth they hope they’ll make up for with versatility. Senior center Brock Hoffman can play all five positions along the line, and veterans Silas Dzansi, Lecitus Smith, Tyrell Smith and Luke Tenuta can handle any of the guard and tackle spots.
“Hopefully, we don’t have any injuries,” said Hoffman. “But if we do, we have a lot of guys who have flexibility.”
The Hokies are hoping that group, along with Jordan and Schick, can carry them through the year while younger talents including Parker Clements and Kaden Moore develop.
“We’re going to need all those guys,” said offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. “We’ve got some experience up there and guys can move left to right, inside outside, center to guard. There’s some versatility there that’s going to help us. We’re not quite as deep as we were last year but coming out of summer I think we feel a lot better than maybe going into spring ball about where we’re actually going to be depth-wise upfront.”
Tech needs to play well upfront because its depth issue is arguably most glaring at the quarterback position.
Last month at ACC media days in Charlotte, Burmeister joked he doesn’t even know how to slide. But Tech won’t have anything to laugh about if the former Oregon quarterback, who missed the start of last season with a foot injury, gets knocked out of action this year.
His backups are Knox Kadum, a sophomore who originally committed to James Madison, and Connor Blumrick, who transferred from Texas A&M, where he played mostly H-back.
Tech also has potential stars on the defensive line in Williams at tackle and Amare Barno at end, but lost three young ends -- Justin Beadles, Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten – to the transfer portal. It needs other players to emerge, especially is end Emmanuel Belmar can’t come back from lingering concussion issues.
But where outsiders see a top-heavy depth chart thin on proven reserves, Hollifield sees the ideal roster construction – a strong core of veterans able to show the next generation the way.
“This really is a culture building year,” said Hollifield.
And one, he believes, can end with a division title.
