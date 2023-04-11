After a debut season that included just three victories, Virginia Tech wants more out of the 2023 football season, and to get it, it will need more from its offensive and defensive coordinators.

For offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, more means more production and creativity from a unit head coach Brent Pry labeled “too vanilla” at times last year.

For defensive coordinator Chris Marve, more means a larger role, more responsibility. He’ll be calling the plays this season, something Pry handled for the first 10 games of last year.

Bowen and Marve, in their second seasons in Blacksburg, will face more pressure.

“I just control what I can control,” Marve said Tuesday, as the team prepared for Saturday's annual spring game. “The external noise, the people who have both positive and negative things to say, that’s going to happen no matter how good or how bad we are. But I can’t control that.”

Marve’s defense performed admirably last season, but he wasn’t the one calling the plays. Pry handled that responsibility until the final game of the year, when Marve took over for the 23-22 win at Liberty, “to kind of get our feet wet with what this thing would look like in 2023,” Pry said.

The move had the added benefit of allowing Pry to focus on game-management during the 23-22 victory, something that he had issues with early in the season.

“That was the right decision to have Chris call it and allow me to be the head coach and do a better job with special teams, a better job with the offense, a better job with clock management, which was very important down the stretch in that game,” Pry said.

While Pry indicated at his introductory press conference that he would eventually shift away from calling the defensive plays, Marve, who had never been a play caller before, insisted he had no preconceived dates for when he might take over that role. He said getting that nod from Pry, a longtime mentor of his, was not a goal he focused on.

Still, he did enjoy the challenge of making those calls in real time during the Liberty game.

“In games, obviously there’s a different time constraint,” Marve said. “It was exciting. I’ve grown to know our players, know our staff, know our strengths and weaknesses. So the time constraint of getting the call in before the ball was snapped, adjusting things during the course of a game based on how we’re being attacked, just maximizing what we can get done.”

Statistically, Tech’s defense was strong last season, holding opponents to 24.7 points and 371.2 yards per game, respectable numbers that ranked the Hokies ninth and eighth in the ACC in those categories. Tech was stout on third down, with opponents converting just 34.1% of the time, the fourth best mark in the league.

And although opponents scored on 91.9% of their red zone possessions, leaving Tech last in the ACC in that statistic, only 19 of the 34 scores were touchdowns.

But where Marve’s unit came up short was in the impact department. It never became the disruptive group Marve and Pry envisioned, failing to force turnovers or make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Those have been the team’s areas of focus this spring. Offensively, Bowen’s charge is to fix an attack that floundered last year.

Hating on offensive play calling has been a hallmark of Hokies fans for decades, sparing no one from Bryan Stinespring to Mike O’Cain to Scot Loeffler to Brad Cornelsen, and Bowen became a bit of a lightning rod for fan criticism in this new era of Tech football.

Still, it’s undeniable that Bowen’s offense struggled, looking stale and predictable at times. Pry bemoaned the stress the offense’s inability to control time of possession was putting on the defense.

Plagued by turnovers and an inability to run the ball, the offense failed to establish itself last season. The Hokies struggled to score, averaging an anemic 19.1 points per game under Bowen, just his second season as a full-time play caller. Upon reflection, Bowne believes that was partially because the coaching staff had misidentified some of its strengths and weaknesses.

“To be perfectly candid we were trying to find what that identity was during the back half of the year,” Bowen said. “You went into it thinking that you had the opportunity and the personnel to do one thing, and then you get into it and you see, that’s not going well. We can’t keep jamming a square peg in a round hole.”

As he prepares for his second season at Tech, Bowen has a roster with more playmakers and has a better feel for who is players are, both on and off the field. He’s refined the spring installation process, focusing on basic fundamentals to make sure the Hokies are game-ready when the season opens Sept. 2 against Old Dominion.

“Teach it at 100 level,” Bowen said. “We don’t have to have all the window dressing right now. It’s about really establishing that foundation.”

With the offseason departures of two of Tech’s most experienced offensive coaches – quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph – the Hokies had to rejigger their staff. Bowen took over coaching the quarterbacks, creating a better line of communication between his, as play caller, and the most critical position on the field.

A year after Tech was plagued by a dearth of playmakers at the skill positions, the personnel Bowen is working with has improved.

“When you’re looking at a two-deep at each position, I feel a lot better,” Bowen said. “I feel like there’s more speed and athleticism. Now, the trick is for us to be able to turn that potential into production.”

Challenges, of course, remain. Tech has a young, rebuilt offensive line and it’s added a trio of transfer wide receivers who figure to play prominent roles.

Still, Bowen is encouraged by what he has and what he’s seen this spring.

“I just feel we’re in a much more positive place going into this entire offseason and heading into next season,” Bowen said. “We’re getting closer to who we want to be and closer to a place where I think we have the personnel to be able to carry out that vision.”

Bowen and Marve are tasked with making that happen this season, on both sides of the ball.

