Virginia Tech leads the ACC in games played, no minor accomplishment in the year of COVID

With its non-conference schedule behind it, Virginia Tech’s basketball team heads into the holidays leading the ACC in arguably the most impressive category of 2020 – the Hokies have played eight games.

In a COVID-19 impacted season, No. 24 Tech’s 7-1 record is as remarkable for its win total as it is for the sheer number of times the team has taken the floor.

“I’m excited that things have been able to go this smooth,” said forward Keve Aluma. “I was a little nervous and hesitant to how they would go, but things are going well.”

Wake Forest, another ACC member, has played just twice so far. Rival UVA hosted William & Mary on Tuesday for just its fifth game this season. The Cavaliers had to pause all basketball activity after COVID issues within its program, forcing the postponement or cancellation of four games – against Michigan State, at Wake Forest, against Villanova in New York and the original date for the W&M game.

But the Hokies’ lone schedule disruption was the cancelation of their Nov. 28 game against Temple in Connecticut, a matchup they replaced with a game there against Villanova.