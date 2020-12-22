Virginia Tech leads the ACC in games played, no minor accomplishment in the year of COVID

With its non-conference schedule behind it, Virginia Tech’s basketball team heads into the holidays leading the ACC in arguably the most impressive category of 2020 – the Hokies have played eight games.
In a COVID-19 impacted season, No. 24 Tech’s 7-1 record is as remarkable for its win total as it is for the sheer number of times the team has taken the floor.
“I’m excited that things have been able to go this smooth,” said forward Keve Aluma. “I was a little nervous and hesitant to how they would go, but things are going well.”
Wake Forest, another ACC member, has played just twice so far. Rival UVA hosted William & Mary on Tuesday for just its fifth game this season. The Cavaliers had to pause all basketball activity after COVID issues within its program, forcing the postponement or cancellation of four games – against Michigan State, at Wake Forest, against Villanova in New York and the original date for the W&M game.
But the Hokies’ lone schedule disruption was the cancelation of their Nov. 28 game against Temple in Connecticut, a matchup they replaced with a game there against Villanova.
“One day at a time,” said Tech coach Mike Young after his team’s 84-58 win over Longwood on Monday night. “Feel fortunate, feel incredibly lucky, honestly, to get to the end and had the opportunity. I look at different stuff every single night and wake forest has played two games. Temple has yet to play. What a bizarre year, but fortunately for the Hokies, we’ve steered clear.”
Sophomore guard Jalen Cone credited Tech athletic trainer Hisham Ziyout for, “making sure we are all doing the right things inside and outside of the facility. He is making sure we are taking care of ourselves and others so we can continue to have a season and play the game we love.”
The Hokies, who already own an ACC win over Clemson and host Miami on Dec. 29 in their next game, have had plenty to feel good about on game days, as well.
Young, in his second season at Tech, has a roster that’s deeper, bigger and more experienced than last year, and all those facets of the team have paid dividends through eight games.
Aluma, who played for Young at Wofford and sat out last after transferring to Tech, has emerged as a star, averaging 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, both tops on the team. Aluma is fourth in the ACC with a 53.9 percent field goal percentage.
Cone has come back from an injury that sidelined him for the first three games to hit 38.5 percent of his 3-point attempts. Tuesday night, he scored all 18 of his points on six made 3s.
Tech’s defense, most notably on display during the overtime upset of then-No. 3 Villanova, ranks sixth in the ACC, allowing 62.5 points per game.
“We’re playing confident,” said Aluma. “We still have a long way to go, obviously. I’m just liking how things come together.”
If there’s been a surprising disappointment early on it’s been the team’s ball security. Going into Tuesday’s win over Longwood, the Hokies had actually committed more turnovers (94) than it had assists (91), a statistical deviation from Young’s style of play that they corrected with 19 assists and a season-low eight turnovers against the Lancers.
The key to that achievement was point guard Wabissa Bede, who dished out eight assists without turning the ball over once in his 24 minutes on the court.