Virginia Tech lets it get interesting again but downs Notre Dame to advance to first ACC semifinal since 2011

NEW YORK – A night after needing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to beat Clemson, Virginia Tech again let things get interesting in the second half against Notre Dame. Just not as interesting.

Keve Aluma scored 20 points and Justyn Mutts had 11 to go along with 10 rebounds and 5 assists as the Hokies held off Notre Dame, 87-80, to advance to their first ACC tournament semifinal since 2011.

"They came back, and that was something we kept saying on the bench," said Aluma. "We just wanted to keep them at a good distance, so we did that."

The win could be an important one for Tech’s NCAA tournament at-large resume.

"We've got a lot on the line, man," said Tech coach Mike Young. "We've got a lot on the line. To get to 21 wins, to advance to the semifinal of this great tournament. Look forward to coming back over and strapping it on again and seeing them compete. It's a lot of fun."

As it did Wednesday, Virginia Tech took a commanding lead only to see an opponent whittle it down into a tight ballgame in the second half. Notre Dame made it a 4-point game in the final minute, but freshman Sean Pedulla’s two free throws with 46.9 left to play and Mutts blocked shot with 37 to go to help ice the win.

Storm Murphy hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Hokies in front 79-68 with 1:51 to play to help slow the Irish onslaught. Murphy finished with 16, scoring 12 of his points in the final 9:40 of the game.

The win put the Hokies in the ACC semifinals for the first time since 2011, Seth Greenberg’s next-to-last year leading the program. Since then, Tech had been just 5-10 in ACC tournament games before this year. It has never played in the championship game.

It will play the winner of Thursday night’s final quarterfinal, between Virginia and North Carolina, on Friday. The Hokies haven’t faced rival UVA in the ACC tournament since 2006.

"It's huge," said Mutts. "One more day of life. Just trying to make the most out of it. That's all we really can do at this point."

Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame with 23 points, and Cormac Ryan added 20.

The Hokies came out hot, hitting seven of their first eight shots and building a 19-8 lead 5:56 into the game. They went up by as many as 16 in the first half, taking a 33-17 lead on a jumper by Darius Maddox – Wednesday night’s hero – with 8:49 to before the break.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, struggled to hit shots, both from distance and in close. It hit just six of its first 18 attempts and committed 10 turnovers, miscues that led to 14 Tech points.

But the Irish outscored Tech 10-5 of the final 4:18 of the half and went to the locker room down 42-31, the same 11-point margin the Hokies held at halftime Wednesday against Clemson.

In the second half, Notre Dame trimmed a 14-point lead – the same advantage Tech had early in the second half against Clemson, down to a 71-66 game after a 3-point play by Nate Laszewski with 4:09 to go.

The Irish were down 79-74 after a Hubb layup with 48 seconds left, but Tech went 8 for 8 at the free throw line in the final 46 seconds.