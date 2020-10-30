Virginia Tech looks for another bounce back effort at Louisville

As college football teams across the country struggled to stay connected during the offseason of social distancing, Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente pitched an idea – a voluntary book club.

Tight end Nick Gallo participated and though he said he only read one book, The Obstacle Is The Way by Ryan Holiday, it carried a lesson the Hokies can lean on this week, after a disappointing loss to Wake Forest behind them and a date at Louisville ahead.

It’s a third dimension for the team’s clichéd “1-0” motto.

“I had always thought about it as don’t look too far in the future,” said Gallo. “But he would say, ‘1-0 is also not looking too far behind you.’ We’re just trying to get back on track this week.”

Tech (3-2, 3-2 ACC) has been remarkably resilient in Fuente’s fives season in Blacksburg, going 12-4 following a loss during the regular season, including bouncing back from their first loss this season – 56-45 to North Carolina on Oct. 10 – with a 40-14 win over Boston College.

“I just feel like it all comes from who has heart,” said wide receiver Tre Turner. “Whenever you have heart, and you lose a football game, you're going to do everything in your right power to not lose the next football game.”