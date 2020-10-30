Virginia Tech looks for another bounce back effort at Louisville

As college football teams across the country struggled to stay connected during the offseason of social distancing, Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente pitched an idea – a voluntary book club.
Tight end Nick Gallo participated and though he said he only read one book, The Obstacle Is The Way by Ryan Holiday, it carried a lesson the Hokies can lean on this week, after a disappointing loss to Wake Forest behind them and a date at Louisville ahead.
It’s a third dimension for the team’s clichéd “1-0” motto.
“I had always thought about it as don’t look too far in the future,” said Gallo. “But he would say, ‘1-0 is also not looking too far behind you.’ We’re just trying to get back on track this week.”
Tech (3-2, 3-2 ACC) has been remarkably resilient in Fuente’s fives season in Blacksburg, going 12-4 following a loss during the regular season, including bouncing back from their first loss this season – 56-45 to North Carolina on Oct. 10 – with a 40-14 win over Boston College.
“I just feel like it all comes from who has heart,” said wide receiver Tre Turner. “Whenever you have heart, and you lose a football game, you're going to do everything in your right power to not lose the next football game.”
Fuente said that attitude was evident in the team’s practice Sunday.
“I love the way our guys responded, with energy and juice,” said Fuente. “Hopefully our guys will continue to bounce back. But if (Sunday) was an indication, I feel pretty good about it.”
Louisville enters Saturday’s contest coming off its first conference win of the year, a 48-16 shellacking of Florida State. The Cardinals have been one of the ACC’s biggest disappointments this season, dropping their first four league games.
But they played No. 4 Notre Dame close in a 12-7 loss, then hammered the Seminoles.
“It’s been up and down, up and down,” said cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, the former Manchester High School star and a transfer from Liberty. “As of last week, that really showed us that we’re striving to be better as a team.”
Defensively, Louisville (2-4, 1-4) has struggled to stop the run, giving up 201 yards per game, one of just three ACC teams allowing over 200. That figures to be a focus Saturday against a Virginia Tech team that leads the league in rushing.
“They’re going to run that ball 'til the cows come home,” said Louisville defensive coordinator Bryan Brown. “I just think their offensive line has done an awesome job opening holes up.”
Tech running back Khalil Herbert leads the league, averaging 131.2 yards per game but he’s coming off his least productive game as a Hokie. Herbert managed just 64 yards in the 23-16 loss.
That was Tech’s second straight road loss and Fuente was critical of his team’s sideline demeanor, pointing to a lack of energy and enthusiasm.
“I was just as upset with the guys who didn’t play in the game as I was the guys that made the mistakes,” said Fuente. “We’ve got to understand each game that it’s our job to carry the emotion on the sidelines. I didn’t feel like we did as good a job of that as we should have done as well.”