Virginia Tech opens by upending No. 10 North Carolina, 17-10

BLACKSBURG – If the path to the ACC Coastal Division title goes through North Carolina, Virginia Tech began blazing that trail Friday night, upending the 10th-ranked Tar Heels, 17-10 behind a versatile offense and dominating defense.
Junior quarterback Braxton Burmeister threw for one touchdown and ran for another and the Hokies’ defense, abused by UNC a year ago, harassed star quarterback Sam Howell, sacking him six times and intercepting him three times.
Tech senior defensive end Amare Barno led that effort, recording 3 ½ of his five tackles behind the line of scrimmage, recording 1 ½ sacks and forcing a fumble. Fellow end TyJuan Garbutt had a pair of sacks and a forced fumble, all against a Carolina offensive line that returned five starters from last season.
Howell finished 17 for 32 for 208 yards.
On the other side, Burmeister – the Oregon transfer who started four games last season – went 12 for 19 for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
In what is assumed to be a make or break season for sixth-year coach Justin Fuente, the Hokies took a big step toward making sure Fuente is around to coach the talented haul of recruits he’s landed for the 2022 class.
While the Hokies (1-0, 1-0 ACC) humbled Howell, UNC’s Heisman hopeful quarterback, Tech’s most ballyhooed stars shined brightly. Defensively, Barno’s big game led the way for a defense that was embarrassed in last year’s 56-45 loss at Carolina. Cornerback Jermaine Waller wrestled a ball away from a Carolina receiver for a key third-quarter interception and TyJuan Garbutt had one of the team’s five sacks on the night.
On offense, the vision of an attack featuring Burmeister, running back Raheem Blackshear and tight end James Mitchell – one the coaches were excited about a year ago, though it never materialized – delivered.
Virginia Tech used a dominant first half to score its first win over a Top 10 opponent since stunning No. 8 Ohio State in the Horseshoe in 2016, much to the delight of their orange-clad fans who sold out – and filled – Lane Stadium. It was the Hokies’ first home win over a Top 10 foe since defeating No. 9 Miami in 2009.
Virginia Tech’s offense authored an impressive opening drive, going 75 yards in eight plays, with six players getting a touch. The march was highlighted by a 33-yard pass from Burmeister to Blackshear coming out of the backfield, and capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Burmeister. That put the Hokies up 7-0 just 4:59 into the game.
Tech stifled Howell in the first quarter by keeping the ball away from him. It held possession for 12:30 of the first 15 minutes of play and nearly went up by two scores before Keshawn King’s red-zone fumble killed a promising second drive.
Burmeister helped the Hokies take a 14-0 lead late in the half when he scrambled around to keep the play alive on third down, then found tight end James Mitchell in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.
That score was set up by a 34-yard hookup from Burmeister to wide receiver Tre Turner up the near sideline.
In all, Virginia Tech outgained UNC 203-118 and possessed the ball for 20:49 of the half’s 30 minutes.
Carolina (0-1, 0-1) finally broke through in the third quarter, when Josh Downs took a short pass on a tunnel screen and broke 37 yards for a touchdown, trimming Tech’s edge to 14-7 with 4:20 left in the period.
Senior kicker John Parker Romo’s first career field, a 48-yarder 42 seconds into the fourth quarter put the Hokies ahead 17-7.
But Parker Romo later missed a 31-yard try, leaving the door open for the visiting Heels. Carolina got the ball back down a touchdown with 3:17 to play, but Garbutt, Barno and the rest of the defense made sure to shut it.
