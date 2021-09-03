Virginia Tech opens by upending No. 10 North Carolina, 17-10

On offense, the vision of an attack featuring Burmeister, running back Raheem Blackshear and tight end James Mitchell – one the coaches were excited about a year ago, though it never materialized – delivered.

Virginia Tech used a dominant first half to score its first win over a Top 10 opponent since stunning No. 8 Ohio State in the Horseshoe in 2016, much to the delight of their orange-clad fans who sold out – and filled – Lane Stadium. It was the Hokies’ first home win over a Top 10 foe since defeating No. 9 Miami in 2009.

Virginia Tech’s offense authored an impressive opening drive, going 75 yards in eight plays, with six players getting a touch. The march was highlighted by a 33-yard pass from Burmeister to Blackshear coming out of the backfield, and capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Burmeister. That put the Hokies up 7-0 just 4:59 into the game.

Tech stifled Howell in the first quarter by keeping the ball away from him. It held possession for 12:30 of the first 15 minutes of play and nearly went up by two scores before Keshawn King’s red-zone fumble killed a promising second drive.

Burmeister helped the Hokies take a 14-0 lead late in the half when he scrambled around to keep the play alive on third down, then found tight end James Mitchell in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown.