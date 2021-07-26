Virginia Tech picked third, UVA fifth in ACC's Coastal Division

Virginia Tech and Virginia’s football programs believe they will be in the hunt for an ACC Coastal Division title this season. Voters in the conference’s preseason poll think North Carolina and Miami are the teams they'll be hunting.

The Hokies checked in third in the projection, behind division favorite North Carolina and Miami. The Cavaliers were picked fifth, behind Pittsburgh and ahead of Georgia Tech, and Duke.

Mack Brown's Tar Heels were a heavy favorite, being voted first in the Coastal on 109 of the 147 media ballots.

Every team but Duke received a first-place vote.

In a make-or-break year for coach Justin Fuente, the Hokies won’t have to wait long to see where they stand. Tech hosts division favorite UNC on Sept. 3 in the season opener.

The Hokies bring back offensive starters at every position except two spots on the offensive line, and return nine starters on the defensive side of the ball, led by defensive back Chamarri Conner and defensive end Amare Barno.