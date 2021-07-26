Virginia Tech picked third, UVA fifth in ACC's Coastal Division

Virginia Tech and Virginia’s football programs believe they will be in the hunt for an ACC Coastal Division title this season. Voters in the conference’s preseason poll think North Carolina and Miami are the teams they'll be hunting.
The Hokies checked in third in the projection, behind division favorite North Carolina and Miami. The Cavaliers were picked fifth, behind Pittsburgh and ahead of Georgia Tech, and Duke.
Mack Brown's Tar Heels were a heavy favorite, being voted first in the Coastal on 109 of the 147 media ballots.
Every team but Duke received a first-place vote.
In a make-or-break year for coach Justin Fuente, the Hokies won’t have to wait long to see where they stand. Tech hosts division favorite UNC on Sept. 3 in the season opener.
The Hokies bring back offensive starters at every position except two spots on the offensive line, and return nine starters on the defensive side of the ball, led by defensive back Chamarri Conner and defensive end Amare Barno.
“I really felt great a year ago about exactly where we were and what we were doing and the status of our football team,” said Fuente, whose team went 5-6 last season. “I still feel the same way. I'm really excited to see this football team play and kick this season off.”
UVA won the last Coastal Division title in 2019, earning an Orange Bowl berth that season. Last year, the league did not use a divisional format.
The Cavaliers bring back nine offensive starters, including quarterback Brennan Armstrong and four offensive linemen. Defensively, UVA has seven starters returning, led by inside linebacker Nick Jackson and safety Joey Blount.
“We think a Coastal championship goes through Charlottesville, and we're the defending champion,” said coach Bronco Mendenhall. “Seven teams in seven years, someone's got to win it again, and I like our chances.”
Clemson was the obvious and unanimous choice to repeat as both the Atlantic Division and overall league champion.
The Tigers, who have claimed the last six ACC championships, were the pick ahead of North Carolina State, Boston College, Florida State, Wake Forest, Louisville, and Syracuse.
Clemson received all but one of the first-place votes in the Atlantic. That lone dissenting vote went to the Wolfpack.
Following the departures of superstars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the offense must be rebuilt. But with the talented D.J. Uiagalelei at quarterback and wide receiver Justyn Ross back after missing last season with an injury, the Tigers figure to again have plenty of pop on that side of the ball.
Still, this year’s Clemson team may win more with defense. That unit returns nine starters and boasts one of the league’s – if not the nation’s – best defensive lines.
Like the Hokies, Clemson won’t have to wait long for a test. It opens the season against Georgia, the favorite to win the SEC East.
ACC Preseason Poll
(147 total votes)
Overall Champion
Clemson - 125
North Carolina - 16
Miami - 3
Virginia - 1
Georgia Tech - 1
NC State - 1
Atlantic Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Clemson – 1,028 (146)
NC State - 804 (1)
Boston College - 638
Florida State - 510
Wake Forest - 472
Louisville - 462
Syracuse - 202
Coastal Division
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
North Carolina - 979 (109)
Miami - 881 (28)
Virginia Tech - 582 (3)
Pitt - 576 (1)
Virginia - 540 (2)
Georgia Tech - 340 (4)
Duke - 218
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber