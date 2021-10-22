Virginia Tech preparing for Syracuse team that’s found its ‘identity’

BLACKSBURG — Syracuse finished at the bottom of the ACC last year with a dismal 1-10 record.
The Orange had the third worst offense in the country and their defense wasn’t much better.
Syracuse has already surpassed its win total from last year thanks to significant changes on both sides of the ball.
“This is a team that’s found their identity, in my opinion,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said.
The once pass-happy Dino Babers-led program — the team ranked No. 3 in the country with 45.7 pass attempts per game in 2017 — has flipped its focus to rushing the ball behind talented freshman running back Sean Tucker and dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader.
Tucker is second in the country with 135.4 rushing yards per game. He’s averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has run for at least 100 yards in six of his teams seven games. He’s also caught 14 passes for 224 yards.
“He hits the hole hard,” Fuente said. “He appears to me on film to have a great lower body. Like, he’s hard to tackle. He kind of has that slashing, low-pad level, punch a hole in the line of scrimmage style. He’s been hard for everyone to tackle ... He has great acceleration when he sees a crease. He has no doubt or hesitancy in his mind. When he hits it, he hits it a million miles an hour.”
Babers changed quarterbacks from Tommy DeVito to Shrader ahead of the team’s Week 4 game against Liberty that emphasized that new run-first philosophy. The former Mississippi State quarterback gives the Orange an additional running threat and a big-bodied one at that.
Shrader is listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds.
“He’s more of a run threat,” Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “He’s a big dude. Got to wrap up, he can break tackles. So yeah, you got to be good on your angles and everything.”
Syracuse ran into similar problems as Tech did last year when it hired defensive coordinator Tony White just two months before the COVID-19 pandemic. He didn’t get an offseason to fully implement his 3-3-5 defense and the team struggled giving up 32.7 points and 463 yards per game.
The defense benefitted from a more traditional offseason and is holding teams to 23 points and 309 yards per game this year.
“They have kind of dipped into the Rocky Long tree of defensive coordinators, having coached against Rocky and his scheme in the Mountain West Conference for years,” Fuente said. “Tony White’s done a great job in a short time with their defense. They provide a lot of problems schematically and personnel-wise.”
Fuente said Syracuse works to create a lot of “confusion” for opposing offenses with a lot of pre-snap movement and different looks. That could make it hard for a Tech passing offense that’s already in the midst of a pronounced offensive slump.