Virginia Tech preparing for Syracuse team that’s found its ‘identity’

BLACKSBURG — Syracuse finished at the bottom of the ACC last year with a dismal 1-10 record.

The Orange had the third worst offense in the country and their defense wasn’t much better.

Syracuse has already surpassed its win total from last year thanks to significant changes on both sides of the ball.

“This is a team that’s found their identity, in my opinion,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said.

The once pass-happy Dino Babers-led program — the team ranked No. 3 in the country with 45.7 pass attempts per game in 2017 — has flipped its focus to rushing the ball behind talented freshman running back Sean Tucker and dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader.

Tucker is second in the country with 135.4 rushing yards per game. He’s averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has run for at least 100 yards in six of his teams seven games. He’s also caught 14 passes for 224 yards.