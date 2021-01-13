Virginia Tech promotes former player Jack Tyler to coach the team's linebackers

Wednesday, Foster tweeted his reaction to Tyler's promotion.

"I couldn't be more excited for him or more proud of him," Foster tweeted. "I've had the pleasure of watching him develop and evolve as a man, a player and as a coach. He's a special man and has a bright future in this business."

Tech went 5-6 this past season, beating rival UVA to end the season and then opting out of a bowl game. That decision ended the program's streak of 2

On his Twitter account, Claeys said his pseudo-retirement is not health related, noting that he lost 125 pounds over the past 18 months.

“I still have the love and passion to coach the game and be involved in helping kids become young adults,” Claeys tweeted. “However, I want to spend some time with family and friends back in (Kansas) and decide what’s next.”

Claeys made it clear his retirement could end “if a great situation to become a defensive coordinator comes along.”

“Even though he was only with us for a short time, Tracy made a lasting impact on our players and coaches,” said Tech coach Justin Fuente in a statement released by the school. “Tracy is not only an outstanding football coach, but he's also one of the finest people I've had the pleasure of working with in this profession. I appreciated the way he helped mentor members of our staff, as well as the manner in which he conveyed his knowledge of the game to our players. We all wish Tracy the very best going forward.”