Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker transferring from the program

Hooker finishes his Tech career with 2,894 yards, 22 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a career completion percentage of 63.1.

Burmeister played in seven games this season, starting four, going 48 for 84 passing for 687 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. In the 33-15 win over UVA, he started, went 15 for 22 for 212 yards and a touchdown.

With both Hooker and Burmeister, a transfer from Oregon who sat out 2019 and dealt with toe injuries this year, both returning, there was some chatter that one of them might choose to leave.

“This is the time of year that we know all those guys, sometimes regardless of playing or not playing, or good or bad, that they all have those thoughts," said Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. "They’re all getting advice from different places so I’m sure those things are out there but right now it’s about these guys leaving on a high note, getting away from here, getting with their families, turning the page on 2020 and coming back refreshed and ready to go.”​

Earlier this month, backup quarterback Quincy Patterson announced he was transferring from the program.