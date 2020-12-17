Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker transferring from the program

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker is entering the NCAA transfer portal after graduating later this month, the two-year starter announced on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
"This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," Hooker Tweeted. "Being a Hokie has been an unforgettable experience."
The decision comes following a strange sequence of events over the final two weeks of the season. Hooker became too cold to re-enter the team's loss to Clemson on Dec. 5, leaving the Hokies to turn to Knox Kadum after Braxton Burmeister was injured.
The following week, against rival UVA, Tech started Burmeister and Hooker, though healthy, did not play. A source indicated the team had lost a measure of confidence in Hooker after his inability to play through the cold against Clemson.
"I’m sure he’s disappointed," said Tech coach Justin Fuente on Wednesday, the day before Hooker's announcement. "Ultimately we’ll see how it all works out. ... It will be interesting to see how that all plays out."
Hooker, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound Greensboro native, took over as Tech's quarterback after four games last season, replacing Ryan Willis after a 45-10 home loss to Duke.
He quarterbacked the Hokies to wins in his first six starts.
Hooker finishes his Tech career with 2,894 yards, 22 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a career completion percentage of 63.1.
Burmeister played in seven games this season, starting four, going 48 for 84 passing for 687 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. In the 33-15 win over UVA, he started, went 15 for 22 for 212 yards and a touchdown.
With both Hooker and Burmeister, a transfer from Oregon who sat out 2019 and dealt with toe injuries this year, both returning, there was some chatter that one of them might choose to leave.
“This is the time of year that we know all those guys, sometimes regardless of playing or not playing, or good or bad, that they all have those thoughts," said Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. "They’re all getting advice from different places so I’m sure those things are out there but right now it’s about these guys leaving on a high note, getting away from here, getting with their families, turning the page on 2020 and coming back refreshed and ready to go.”
Earlier this month, backup quarterback Quincy Patterson announced he was transferring from the program.
Hooker's decision means Tech coach Justin Fuente has yet to have a primary starting quarterback complete his eligibility with the program. Fuente's first starter, Jerod Evans, left Tech early to turn pro after the 2016 season.
The team's 2017 starter, Josh Jackson, was injured during the 2018 season, then transferred to Maryland.
Now Hooker, who took over as the starter early in the 2019 campaign, is out.
Cornelsen was asked about the program's quarterback carousel during a press conference for Wednesday's NCAA early signing day.
“We’ve had more guys play and more guys capable of playing it feels like the last couple of years, and, ya know, that’s a good problem," he said. "You can look at it either way. There’s certainly something to one guy being the guy and getting every start and every rep multiple years. There is something that comes along with that. There’s also some real advantage in having multiple guys who have played and can play that you do play."
Jackson, Hooker, Patterson, and AJ Bush have all signed as quarterbacks during Fuente's Tech tenure, only to transfer out of the program.
