Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker struggled with cold weather against Clemson, not a medical condition

Hooker is 98 for 150 passing this season for 1,339 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. But Saturday night, Hooker didn’t appear to be on his game from the onset.

Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5 ACC) didn’t go into the game planning to bench Hooker after one series. Nor, did it expect to turn to Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister for most of the game or to play redshirt Knox Kadum late in the third quarter against the five-time defending league champion Tigers (9-1, 8-1).

While the ultimate lopsided outcome wasn’t much of a surprise, Tech’s revolving door at quarterback during the game was as unanticipated as it was alarming.

Hooker left the game after one shaky series, a drive that saw him lose the handle on a good shotgun snap and struggle to get the team out of the huddle.

“We took him out to settle him down for one series,” said Fuente. “And Braxton went in and led us to a touchdown.”

Burmeister went 10 for 12 for 127 yards in the game before being sacked hard in the third quarter and exiting with an undisclosed injury. Neither he nor Hooker were made available to the media after the game.