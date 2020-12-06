Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker struggled with cold weather against Clemson, not a medical condition

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker’s apparent health issue that kept him out of the final quarter and a half of his team’s loss to Clemson on Saturday night is not related to any underlying medical condition or COVID-19, a school spokesperson confirmed Sunday.
His status for this weekend’s finale against rival Virginia – a second straight night game at Lane Stadium – is unclear.
After the Hokies’ 45-10 loss to the No. 4 Tigers, coach Justin Fuente said Hooker was pulled from the game after the first series to allow him to compose himself, and then left the game in the third quarter because he was cold and unable to get his body to warm up.
Temperatures during the game dropped into the low 30s.
“The trainer came to me and told me that he was cold,” said Fuente. “I don't know if there's something more significant or serious or what with that. I've never seen that before or heard of that before.”
The ABC television broadcast showed Hooker shivering uncontrollably on the sideline before heading back to the locker room.
Hooker missed the team’s first two games after the team’s COVID-19 screening protocols identified an unrelated medical concern. Ultimately, Hooker was cleared to play and returned to action in Week 3 against North Carolina.
Hooker is 98 for 150 passing this season for 1,339 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. But Saturday night, Hooker didn’t appear to be on his game from the onset.
Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5 ACC) didn’t go into the game planning to bench Hooker after one series. Nor, did it expect to turn to Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister for most of the game or to play redshirt Knox Kadum late in the third quarter against the five-time defending league champion Tigers (9-1, 8-1).
While the ultimate lopsided outcome wasn’t much of a surprise, Tech’s revolving door at quarterback during the game was as unanticipated as it was alarming.
Hooker left the game after one shaky series, a drive that saw him lose the handle on a good shotgun snap and struggle to get the team out of the huddle.
“We took him out to settle him down for one series,” said Fuente. “And Braxton went in and led us to a touchdown.”
Burmeister went 10 for 12 for 127 yards in the game before being sacked hard in the third quarter and exiting with an undisclosed injury. Neither he nor Hooker were made available to the media after the game.
Tech went back to Hooker after Burmeister's injury, but on his second play, Hooker lost his second fumble of the night. This one Derion Kendrick picked up and ran back 66 yards for a touchdown and a 31-10 lead.
Both of Hooker's fumbles came on perfect snaps he failed to handle.
After that, Fuente was told by the trainers that Hooker didn’t get shake the cold. Tech turned to Kadum, a former JMU commit, for the rest of the night.
Quincy Patterson, the Hokies’ normal No. 3 quarterback who injured his thumb against Pittsburgh, left the program last week and entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Kadum, in his first action of his college career, went 4 for 6 for 68 yards and ran for another 24. Kadum spent most of the week leading the scout team offense, running Clemson’s offense.
“Last night, I really met with a bunch of our coaches and GAs and we went over the game plan, what we were going to do, everything with me,” said Kadum. “Got it down as best we could. And my job was to be ready if my number was called and that’s kind of what happened. It was very unlikely but that’s how it went tonight.”
From the quarterbacking carousel, to the stadium sprinklers accidentally going off in the first half, to Trevor Lawrence’s less-than-stellar passing night, there was plenty unlikely Saturday night.
Except the final result.
